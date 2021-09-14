AFC West standings: Every team in the division won in Week 1

Following a 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, the Denver Broncos are currently ranked third in the AFC West entering the second week of the 2021 NFL season.

Here’s a look at the division standings after one week of play.

Team Record Div Pt Dif Las Vegas Raiders 1-0 0-0 +6 Kansas City Chiefs 1-0 0-0 +4 Denver Broncos 1-0 0-0 +14 Los Angeles Chargers 1-0 0-0 +4

The Broncos have a better point differential (+14) than Kansas City (+4) and Las Vegas (+6), but the Chiefs and Raiders have the edge based on the fourth tiebreaker, in-conference games. KC and Las Vegas had victories over AFC teams, which ranks higher than Denver’s win over an NFC team.

The first tie-breaker is head-to-head, the second is division record and the third is win percentage in common games. Because there’s only been one week of games so far, none of those apply for the Broncos, Raiders and Chiefs yet.

The Broncos won’t face KC until Week 13. Five weeks after that, Denver will close out the regular season at home against the Chiefs in Week 18. Denver will host the Raiders in Week 6 and they will travel to Las Vegas in Week 16.

