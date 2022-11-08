AFC West standings: Broncos still above Raiders after bye week
The Denver Broncos didn’t play in Week 9, but a division rival’s loss helped the Broncos avoid dropping a spot in the AFC West.
After a bye, the Broncos (3-5) are still third in the division, above the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6). Las Vegas had an opportunity to climb above Denver in the standings on Sunday, but the Raiders blew a 17-0 lead in a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Following that loss, Las Vegas remains in fourth place in the division. Here’s a look at how the AFC West stands entering Week 10.
Team
W-L
Div.
Conf.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
6-2
2-0
3-2
2. Los Angeles Chargers
5-3
2-1
4-2
3. Denver Broncos
3-5
0-2
2-4
4. Las Vegas Raiders
2-6
1-2
2-4
The Broncos have four division games remaining this season — home against the Raiders, home against the Chargers and a pair of games against the Chiefs. Denver has a big hole to dig out of in the AFC West, but the team still has an outside shot of competing for a Wild Card berth this season.
