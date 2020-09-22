AFC West standings: Broncos in last place entering Week 3

After being hit hard by injuries, the Denver Broncos have started the season 0-2 and they’re the only team in the AFC West without a win this season. Here’s a look at the current AFC West standings:

After losing starting quarterback Drew Lock to a shoulder injury, the Broncos are falling in NFL power rankings, too. Denver is ranked No. 24 this week after coming in at No. 16 after Week 1.

Jeff Driskel is expected to start while Lock is sidelined and Blake Bortles will likely serve as Driskel’s backup.

Up next for Denver is a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) in Week 3. The Broncos won’t face a division opponent until Week 7 when they host the Chiefs. They’ll face the Raiders for the first time in Week 10 and the Chargers for the first time in Week 11.

