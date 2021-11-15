AFC West standings: Believe it or not, Broncos are still alive in division race

Following an ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, the Denver Broncos are now back in last place in the AFC West.

Nobody else in the division has taken a commanding lead in the division thus far, though. Here’s a look at the current AFC West standings going into Week 11.

Team W-L Div. Conf. Kansas City Chiefs 6-4 1-1 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers 5-4 2-0 3-2 Las Vegas Raiders 5-4 1-2 4-2 Denver Broncos 5-5 0-1 2-4

If the Chargers lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Raiders lose to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) during the Broncos’ bye, all three teams would be 5-5 going into Week 12. In that scenario, if the Kansas City Chiefs then lost to the Dallas Cowboys (7-2), KC would have the same number of losses and just one more win than every other team in the division.

Granted, that’s a lot of ifs, but the point stands that the division remains congested going into Week 11. With five AFC West games remaining, the Broncos still have a shot — albeit a long shot — to contend for the division title this season.

