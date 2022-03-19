AFC West Roundup: Tracking all offseason additions by Chargers’ rivals

The Chargers were aggressive in the first wave of free agency, trading for Khalil Mack, signing J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, and re-signing Mike Williams among others.

But what about the Bolts’ opponents in the AFC West?

Below are the players that are coming in for the three division rivals, the Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders. We will update this as news continues to come out on all the free agency movement.

Broncos

QB Russell Wilson (trade)

EDGE Randy Gregory

DT D.J. Jones

LB Alex Singleton

QB Josh Johnson

TE Eric Tomlinson

G Tom Compton

Chiefs

S Justin Reid

WR Juju Smith-Schuster

Raiders

WR Davante Adams (trade)

EDGE Chandler Jones

DL Bilal Nichols

RB Brandon Bolden

WR Mack Hollins

G Alex Bars

FB Jakob Johnson

CB Darius Phillips

CB Anthony Averett