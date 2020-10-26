AFC West report after Week 7: Justin Herbert with big time performance in win for Chargers

In Week 2 of this season, Justin Herbert was unexpectedly named the starter when Tyrod Taylor was injured in pre-game. He came in and threw for over 300 yards with two touchdowns (one rushing). But it wasn’t enough to get the win over the rival Chiefs.

Going into his fifth start, he had yet to put up a W for the struggling Chargers, but it wasn’t his performances that were the cause.

In a Week 3 loss to the Panthers, he complete over 71% of his passes for 330 yards. The week after, against a tough Buccaneers defense, Herbert threw for three touchdowns while completing 80% of his passes. He followed that up with a four touchdown performance against the Saints.

This past Sunday, facing the Jaguars, Herbert outdid all his previous performances, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing for 66 yards and a touchdowns. Most importantly, he got his first win as an NFL quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs wiped the Mile High floor with the Broncos, beating them 43-16. The Raiders also got routed by the Buccaneers 45-20, despite the score being 24-20 early in the fourth quarter.

AFC West standings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs 6-1 (2-1)

2. Las Vegas Raiders 3-3 (1-0)

3. Los Angeles Chargers 2-4 (0-1)

4. Denver Broncos 2-4 (0-1)

Week 8 matchups:

Chiefs vs Jets (0-7)

Raiders at Browns (5-2)

Chargers at Broncos

