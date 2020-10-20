AFC West report after Week 6: Broncos beat Patriots without scoring a TD

Half the AFC West had the week off. The Raiders and Chargers were in their bye week and while they were away, the Chiefs and Broncos put wins on the board.

First up was the Broncos who were in New England where the Raiders had lost three weeks earlier. And they showed the gaping difference between their defense and the Raiders defense.

Cam Newton and the Patriots scored 36 points on the Raiders defense. They mustered up just 12 points against the Broncos defense, allowing the otherwise toothless Broncos to win without ever getting in the end zone.

Newton was picked off on the Patriots’ opening possession and again at the end of the third quarter and would enter the fourth quarter with just three points on the board. Two late interceptions by Drew Lock nearly gave the game away, but a failed 2-point conversion kept the Patriots from being able to capitalize and they lost 18-12.

The Chiefs were facing the other team the Raiders lost to this season. It was a back-and-forth game in the first half in Buffalo, but come the second half, the Chiefs pulled away to win 26-17.

The only loss the Chiefs have suffered this season was the most improbable, giving up 40 points to the Raiders at Arrowhead.

Division standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs 5-1 (1-1)

2. Las Vegas Raiders 3-2 (1-0)

3. Denver Broncos 2-3 (0-0)

4. Los Angeles Chargers 1-4 (0-1)

Week 7

Chiefs at Broncos (2-3)

Raiders vs Buccaneers (4-2)

Chargers vs Jaguars (1-5)

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.