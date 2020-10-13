AFC West report after Week 5: Raiders knock Chiefs from ranks of unbeaten

Three AFC West teams played this week. Only one of them won — the Raiders.

Playing in Kansas City, they were perhaps the least likely team to win this week, but win they did. Eager to end the 7-year losing streak at Arrowhead, the Raiders came out firing, showing an aggressiveness they hadn’t displayed in the recent Jon Gruden era. And they outgunned the undefeated to win Chiefs 40-32.

The Raiders came in 2-2 on a 2-game losing streak, while the Chiefs were 4-0, riding a 13-game winning streak dating back to last season. It looked like the Chiefs were pulling away from the rest of the division early, but the Raiders stopped the separation, if only temporarily.

The Chargers played late Monday night and came within inches of beating the Saints. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns in the first half, but the Saints mounted a comeback, taking the 27-20 lead late. Herbert then got on his horse again to drive for his fourth touchdown pass to tie it up, then again drove the Chargers into scoring range.

With five seconds left on the clock, Chargers kicker Michael “Money Badger” Badgely came out to attempt a 50-yard field goal for the win. It looked like it might sneak in, but would bounce off the right upright and the game headed to overtime.

The Saints drove for a field goal to open the extra period. The Chargers would find themselves in fourth and seven and Herbert completed to WR Mike Williams who was stopped just shy of the marker and the Saints won the game, dropping the Chargers to 1-4 on the season.

AFC West standings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs – 4-1 (1-1)

2. Las Vegas Raiders – 3-2 (1-0)

3. Denver Broncos – 1-3 (0-0)

4. Las Angeles Chargers – 1-4 (0-1)

Week 6:

Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Broncos at New England Patriots (2-2)

Raiders, Chargers on BYE

