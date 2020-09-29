AFC West report after Week 3: Chiefs win 12th straight, sit alone atop division

It only took three weeks into the 2020 season for the AFC West to settle into its expected order. Here is how it looks as of right now:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

4. Denver Broncos (0-3)

The season began with three of the AFC West teams winning. The next week it was two. Last week it was just the Chiefs who won to remain undefeated.

It was a big win too. The Chiefs took out the Baltimore Ravens 34-20 Monday night to go 3-0 and extend a 12-game winning streak that dates back to last season and through the playoffs.

It was the Raiders who were momentarily keeping pace with the Chiefs after wins over the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints to begin the season. But it all came crashing down with a trip to Foxboro, where they folded in just about every facet and were sent away with a 36-20 loss.

The Chargers lost to the previously winless Panthers while the still winless Broncos mustered up just 10 points against the Buccaneers.

Next up:

Chiefs vs. Patriots (2-1)

Raiders vs. Bills (3-0)

Chargers at Buccaneers (2-1)

Broncos at Jets (0-3)

