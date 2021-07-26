AFC West players on the rise in '21 season Game Theory

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long beat defending champion Italian Daniele Garozzo to claim the Olympic men's individual fencing title on Monday, also bringing home the first medal in the event for his country. In a swift move that earned an extra loud cheer, Garozzo even reached behind his head to flick his weapon onto Cheung's shoulder. Garozzo crouched and hung his head when the match ended, while Cheung broke into a smile and walked towards his coach, prompting the referee to call him back to the piste.