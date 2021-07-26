AFC West players on the rise in '21 season Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund lists the AFC West players on the rise in 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
See some of this year's top rookies react to their player ratings in EA Sports' "Madden NFL 22" video game
Ravens sign veteran pass rusher Chris Smith after working out trio of players
TOKYO (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long beat defending champion Italian Daniele Garozzo to claim the Olympic men's individual fencing title on Monday, also bringing home the first medal in the event for his country. In a swift move that earned an extra loud cheer, Garozzo even reached behind his head to flick his weapon onto Cheung's shoulder. Garozzo crouched and hung his head when the match ended, while Cheung broke into a smile and walked towards his coach, prompting the referee to call him back to the piste.
The Ravens worked out three edge rushers on Monday. They are signing Chris Smith to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced. Dion Jordan and Shilique Calhoun were the other players who worked out for the Ravens. Smith, 29, has 9.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons. He had one sack and four quarterback hits in [more]
Aaron Rodgers apparently is trying to pull a Tom Brady. Sort of. Trey Wingo reports (or at least he says he’s “hearing”) that the return of Aaron Rodgers to the Packers is “hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb.” Says Wingo, “If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too.” [more]
Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury [more]
Aaron Rodgers skipped the offseason workout program for the first time in his career amid reports of his discontent with the Packers' front office.
It appears a 16-team SEC featuring Oklahoma and Texas will become a reality. What does that mean for football's top conference and rest of Power 5?
If Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants more weapons, would he want to reunite with Houston Texans WR Randall Cobb in Green Bay?
The Longhorns and Sooners have all but left the Big 12 for the SEC. Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel take you inside the meetings this past weekend between the two schools and their scorned conference members. Is this move bad for college football? Which schools would we target if we ran the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten and the ACC?
The Texans have reportedly changed their tune and are looking to trade the quarterback.
Now that news has surfaced that the Big Ten might only entertain expansion to schools that are AAU accredited, we decided to tell you what schools are.
Women are driving a worldwide conversation about sexism in sports uniforms, and you love to see it After a Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for protesting sexist uniform standards by competing in a match wearing shorts, there’s been a new focus on the inequity between men’s and women’s sports uniforms. Now, the Olympic []
MVP QB Aaron Rodgers is planning on playing for the Packers during the 2021 season, per NFL Network.
Adam Schefter of ESPN detailed the many aspects involved in the deal between the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers.
The recent non-news news that the Packers offered quarterback Aaron Rodgers a five-year contract that would make him the highest-paid player in football omitted (as did the original reporting on the topic) key information regarding guarantees and structure. Rodgers wants to be paid in a way that breaks the team’s current one-year-at-a-time flexibility as to [more]
Who is the first school you call if you're the ACC and why?
Could a former Packers WR be headed back to Green Bay via trade?
The United States men's basketball team losing to France caused plenty of angst.
Almost 10 years ago, the Fierce Five made headlines competing in the 2012 London Olympics. The members of the legendary team each became famous in their own right: Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber. Viewers tuned in as the five young women led Team U.S.A. to gold in the team all-around competition. They won by a landslide of five points, which is almost unheard of in the sport. But Maroney became well known for more than just her almost perfectly scored pe