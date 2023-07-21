AFC West cornerback units ranked with prospect of Marcus Peters joining Raiders
Today we learned the Marcus Peters will be visiting the Raider for a second time on Monday. Which would highly suggest he could be signing with the team.
Peters’s addition would be an improvement to the starting unit for the Raiders secondary. The first player you could point to that would be an upgrade and a much-needed one at that.
How much does it move the needle in terms of how the Raiders cornerbacks compare to the rest of the division? Let’s take a look.
1. Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K’Waun Williams
Surtain is the best cornerback in the division. He led all AFC West cornerbacks in interceptions (4) and pass breakups (14). He also started all 17 games while giving up just 2.4 catches per game. Mathis and Williams were solid starters as well.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Asante Samuel Jr, JC Jackson, Ja’Sir Taylor
Some of this is a projection that JC Jackson will rebound from his first season with the Chargers. He had 17 interceptions in 2020-21, but fell off last season before being lost to injury after five games. Samuel has been very good over his first two NFL seasons after being selected in the second round of the draft.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
L’Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Trent McDuffie
While sneed had a respectable three interceptions and 11 pass breakups, he also led the NFL with 73 catches allowed. Watson and McDuffie were quietly pretty solid starters with McDuffie giving up just 26 catches in 11 starts.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley
Yes, even though the addition of Peters no doubt improves the Raiders cornerback unit, they still come in behind the rest of the division. Even when incorporating Peters’s numbers into the equation, the Raiders current projected starters had the fewest interceptions (two) and pass breakups (18) of the other division trios while giving up the most combined catches per game (11).