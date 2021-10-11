AFC Week 5 overreactions: Bills are now the class of the AFC
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC from Week 5 action in the NFL.
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC from Week 5 action in the NFL.
Grading Trey Lance’s first NFL start. Two grades for the #49ers rookie.
The Ravens aren't off to the best start this season, but they're still 3-1.
NEW YORK — In the coming days, if it hasn’t happened already, Hal Steinbrenner is going to have a sit-down with Brian Cashman to assess this latest disappointing Yankee season, the 12th straight since they last appeared in the World Series despite having the highest or second-highest payrolls in baseball in all but two of those seasons. During that time, the Tampa Bay Rays, in Hal’s own back ...
Matthew Stafford missed some throws against Seahawks, but his passing chart was quite impressive.
With 22 days to go until the window for making 2021 trades closes, it’s impossible not to wonder whether the Browns will be looking to make a move. It wouldn’t be a move to make the team better for the playoff run. It would be a move to close the book on a chapter that, [more]
The pass interference call directly contributed to the Browns losing the game to the Chargers
Sylvester Stallone offers fans a first look at Jason Statham in The Expendables 4 on Instagram. Statham reprises his Lee Christmas role in the new movie.
Washington's postgame pressers after the Saints matchup were a lot like their effort vs. the Saints: Uninspiring.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
With each passing day, Urban Meyer is showing that the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars is too big for him.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
"Might as well forward the fine letter now."
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made some NFL history in the Patriots' 25-22 win over the Texans in Sunday afternoon's Week 5 game.
The Chiefs fell to 2-3 in Sunday night’s 38-20 home loss to the Bills and their most prominent player wants the blame placed on his shoulders. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during the game, which marks four straight weeks with a turnover for a player who hasn’t been known for [more]
Nick Saban's grand idea first left Trevon Diggs feeling hurt, but the Alabama coach ended up putting the future Cowboys CB on a track toward stardom.
Urban Meyer's postgame explanation of a questionable play call in the Jaguars' loss to the Titans was confusing.
After throwing zero touchdown passes during his return to New England last Sunday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made up for it against the Dolphins. Brady had five touchdown passes, for the ninth time in his career. He ties Peyton Manning for the second most five-touchdown games in league history. Drew Brees has the record with [more]
The Nebraska head coach was particularly heartbroken after this one.