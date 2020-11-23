AFC Week 12 playoff picture: If playoffs started today it would be Raiders vs. Chiefs Round 3

Levi Damien
·2 min read

I think it’s safe to say the last team the Chiefs want to face in the playoffs this year is the Raiders. No team has given the Chiefs are harder time this season, including owning the Chiefs’ only loss of the season.

Sunday night the Chiefs and the Raiders squared off for the second time this season and it took a scoring drive in the final seconds of the game for the Chiefs to eke out the win.

Even after the loss, the Raiders are still 6-4 and own the final seen in the playoffs. This year the playoffs will have seven teams and the number two seed (the Chiefs) will not get a first-round bye. This means if the playoffs started right now, we’d all get to watch these two teams go at it one more time.

This is what the playoff seeds look like as of now:

Seed

Team

Division

Record

Div Seed

Conf record

1

Pittsburgh

North

10-0-0

1

7-0-0

2

Kansas City

West

9-1-0

1

8-1-0

3

Buffalo

East

7-3-0

1

5-2-0

4

Indianapolis

South

7-3-0

1

3-3-0

5

Tennessee

South

7-3-0

2

5-3-0

6

Cleveland

North

7-3-0

2

4-3-0

7

Las Vegas

West

6-4-0

2

4-3-0

In the hunt:

Seed

Team

Div

Record

Div Seed

Conf record

8

Baltimore

North

6-4-0

3

4-4-0

9

Miami

East

6-4-0

2

3-3-0

Week 12 matchups to watch:

Ravens (8) at Steelers (1)
Raiders (7) at Falcons
Chargers at Bills (3)
Titans (5) at Colts (4)
Browns (6) at Jaguars
Dolphins (9) at Jets
Chiefs (2) at Buccaneers

