AFC Week 1 Roundup: Some contenders struggle

With the Cleveland Browns having big goals for the 2021 season, everything around the AFC matters to the team. Obviously, the team has to take care of winning football games themselves before conversations about the AFC North and AFC overall titles really begin to take hold.

That doesn’t mean we can’t keep track of the conference week to week to get a feel for what the competition for the playoffs and, perhaps, in the playoffs might look like. Much like years gone by, when tracking who was competing for high draft picks was an art form often reviewed in written form, Cleveland is interested in the rest of the conference.

This time it is more about the top of the conference than the bottom.

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season had some interesting results especially Green Bay’s shocking three-point performance in a blowout loss to New Orleans.

Lets roundup the AFC from Week 1 by looking at each division:

AFC North

Pittsburgh - 1 - 0 - The Steelers didn't look great against Buffalo in Week 1 but were able to pull out the victory. After being shut out in the first half, Pittsburgh scored 23 points in the second. Questions remain about their ability to run the football despite investing a first-round pick in Najee Harris. Cincinnati - 1 - 0 - The Bengals pulled out a victory in overtime against Minnesota getting great play from Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase on offense. Questions remain about their ability to protect Joe Burrow, the team gave up five sacks and multiple other hits on their quarterback in Week 1. Baltimore - 0 - 1 - An overtime loss on Monday Night Football after losing much of their running back talent and Marcus Peters is not the worst start to the season but the Ravens will be relying on Lamar Jackson for most of their offense. Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray shared 19 carries with Williams popping off a 7.2 yards per carry average but can he sustain it? Cleveland - 0 - 1 - While it may be the "best loss" of Week 1, the Browns still lost. They looked like they belonged on the field with Kansas City but that will not matter in the end. A few stupid gaffes blew the game for Cleveland.

AFC East

Miami - 1 - 0 - The lone team in their division to get a victory, the Dolphins squeaked by New England in Week 1. There remains a lot of questions around the team but, for now, they got the divisional game victory in Week 1 and that is all that matters. New England - 0 - 1 - Basically copy everything from above but in a loss. Mac Jones looks to be the real deal but with the Patriots trust him with a 2021 level offense or keep the training wheels on? Buffalo - 0 - 1 - The loss to the Steelers isn't a terrible one but the Bills looked disjointed at times and their defense didn't adjust after halftime. One game between two contenders but the eye test wasn't pretty for Buffalo in Week 1. New York Jets - 0 - 1 - The Jets are unlikely to compete for much this season but were competitive against Carolina. Free-agent addition Corey Davis had a very good game but Zach Wilson will take some bumps along the way as a rookie especially with Mekhi Becton missing a little bit of time due to injury.

AFC South

Houston - 1 - 0 - Like Miami above, the Texans are the lone team in their division to win a game. With a tumultuous offseason with a lot of questions about who is making the decisions for the future, Houston handled Jacksonville early and coasted to a victory. How long can Tyrod Taylor play so well? The former Brown (Charger/Bill) looked really good in Week 1. Jacksonville - 0 - 1 - Trevor Lawrence looked good at times and didn't get hurt, probably the best case for the Jaguars. Having the rookie throw 51 times may not be but the rushing attack didn't do enough and the Texans early lead dictated throwing the ball. Urban Meyer rumors will probably shadow him throughout his time in the NFL. Indianapolis - 0 - 1 - Another presumed contender that had a lot going on this offseason, with injuries especially, the Colts fell flat against Seattle. The defense wasn't good enough against a versatile Seahawks offense and Carson Wentz just couldn't do enough on offense to keep the team in the game. Tennessee - 0 - 1 - The Titans hoped to take the next step in 2021 but failed to show up against Arizona in a 38 - 13 pounding. Kyler Murray torched the defense for four touchdowns while Chandler Jones was a one-man wrecking crew with five sacks. Mike Vrabel called out new receiver Julio Jones after the game for a penalty and Jones only had three catches for 29 yards, not exactly a great start to his time with the Titans.

AFC West

Kansas City - 1 - 0 - So, Browns fans are well aware of how good this team is with only Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill on offense. The defense made some plays when they had to and should get Tyrann Mathieu back this week. The Chiefs are really good. (Understatement!) Las Vegas - 1 - 0 - The Raiders took care of the Ravens on Monday Night Football in overtime. While not a controlling win, Las Vegas has started seasons well under Jon Gruden only to falter late. Still, beating an AFC contender is a good start. Denver - 1 - 0 - With Teddy Bridgewater directing traffic, the Broncos eased their way into a victory against the New York Giants. The Denver defense is legit and they got a balanced attack with Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams rushing the ball. While unlikely to be overly impressive, the Broncos have a formula for winning a lot of games. Los Angeles Chargers - 1 - 0 - With all four teams in the division being 1 - 0, someone had to be listed last. The Chargers pulled out a close victory against a good Washington defense but against a team that lost their starting quarterback during the game due to injury. Not a great start under Brandon Staley but a victory is a victory and the entire AFC West is 1 - 0.

