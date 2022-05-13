AFC UDFA class grades
The rankings in parenthesis indicate overall NFL ranking. Team tables below include tryouts (tryout players not included in ranking formula). Listed at the bottom of the column are the top unsigned UDFA who haven't received reported tryout offers.
1. Indianapolis Colts (2)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
LB11
122
7.6
6012
230
QB8
162
7.7
6032
218
OT21
196
9.44
6064
307
RB20
259
J.R. Redmond
7.8
6010
210
RB23
274
Danny Woodhead
7.55
5093
210
CB39
301
Dallis Flowers
Roc Alexander
9.53
6010
196
S25
337
8.85
6040
224
RB33
339
Ke’Shawn Vaughn
2.33
5076
202
WR62
413
8.06
6027
206
WR68
446
Michael Young Jr.
5.44
5102
190
LB38
451
6.56
5117
228
RB47
456
James Jackson
3.36
5095
215
iOL46
473
Wesley French
Clint Boling
9.65
6047
307
WR80
---
Johnnie Lee Higgins
6.05
6004
192
WR106
---
1.2
5090
186
iOL54
---
Josh Seltzner
6045
309
iOL60
---
Alex Mollette
8.5
6021
300
iOL84
---
MJ Dumas
4.68
6031
306
OT59
---
Beau Morris
1.15
6051
300
OT61
---
David Kroll
4.47
6060
318
DL55
---
3.47
6035
291
DL77
---
Caeveon Patton
7.71
6012
291
ED64
---
1.41
6032
256
ED65
---
Cullen Wick
9.5
6035
267
ED74
---
9.13
6043
251
ED78
---
Lucky Oyovwi
2.25
6026
244
LB71
---
Forrest Rhyne
6013
233
LB83
---
Grant Dixon
8.32
6024
231
CB70
---
Evan Holm
7.51
5111
180
CB99
---
Cedrick Cunningham Jr.
6.69
5106
205
S75
---
Trevor Denbow
8.27
5110
208
The Colts signed three players I ranked inside my top-200 – LB JoJo Domann (R4 grade), QB Jack Coan (R5), and OT Ryan Van Demark (R6). In addition, the club signed one RB I had a draftable grade on (D'Vonte Price, R7) and one who fell just outside that range (Max Borghi).
It wasn’t just the high-end UDFA talent that earned the Colts best-in-show in the AFC. Beyond the five headliners I just mentioned, the Colts signed eight additional prospects that I ranked between Nos. 301-473 on my pre-draft board. That group of 13 had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite in the 72nd-percentile.
It confused me that Domann wasn’t drafted. He went to Nebraska as a safety and brought the coverage chops to linebacker when he was converted in 2019. Domann broke up 16 passes in 24 starts/30 appearances over the last three seasons. He has the instincts and athleticism for the work, running a 4.62 with an elite 6.88 three-cone during pre-draft testing.
Domann’s also a sideline-to-sideline presence in the running game. Domann was one of only three linebackers in this class who finished top-10 in overall PFF grade, coverage grade, and run-defense grade (Devin Lloyd and Malcolm Rodriguez were the others).
This was a great landing spot for Jack Coan. The Colts are going to take his development seriously, without a long-term contingency plan beyond Matt Ryan. And how cool is it that Coan reunites with former Wisconsin teammate RB Jonathan Taylor? Coan needs a strong running game to play-action off of, and he knows from experience that Taylor will provide it.
2. Baltimore Ravens (4)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
WR27
192
Steven Johnson
4.9
6031
197
LB21
237
4.38
5115
227
LB23
243
9.22
6046
247
WR36
251
5.6
6050
211
QB17
319
7.48
6013
217
WR47
321
4.88
5105
189
WR53
351
3.27
6023
210
LB32
389
Cameron McGrone
1.72
6006
225
DL33
403
Nolan Cockrill
6.44
6027
278
OT34
406
5.11
6053
300
OT39
463
Brodarious Hamm
2.76
6051
306
LB42
491
Josh Kaddu
6.12
6027
235
ED48
499
Tyler Johnson
Desmond Hollin
5.61
6034
281
QB43
---
Tre Ford
6.93
5113
197
RB54
---
8.74
5087
207
RB60
---
4.81
6004
215
WR104
---
1.78
6026
193
WR121
---
Shemar Bridges
4.11
6035
207
iOL67
---
4.77
6050
320
DL65
---
Ralfs Rusins
0.57
6052
305
DL67
---
Rayshad Nichols
6027
306
LB57
---
8.74
6021
251
CB80
---
5.64
5101
180
CB98
---
Kordell Jackson
0.66
5083
178
S57
---
Cory McCoy
4.72
5092
182
During my four years ranking UDFA classes, the Ravens have easily been the AFC’s best at signing undrafted talent. I mentioned in yesterday’s NFC UDFA column that three NFL teams – the Cowboys, Saints, and Eagles – had ranked in the top-10 of these rankings all four years. The Ravens barely missed that designation, ranking No. 11 in 2019, No. 9 in 2020, and No. 2 in 2021 before this year's No. 4 finish.
Baltimore signed four draftable talents on my board – WR Makai Polk, LB Zakoby McClain, LB Jeremiah Moon, and WR Devon Williams. The Ravens were extremely aggressive in the UDFA market with receivers and LB in particular. Baltimore signed two additional top-500 overall prospects at each position – WRs Slade Bolden and Emeka Emezie, and LBs Josh Ross and Diego Fagot.
I loved Baltimore’s draft, but I found it interesting that the Ravens didn’t pick a receiver after trading Hollywood Brown for a first-round pick (that eventually became C Tyler Linderbaum). The Ravens, who staunchly stick as close to a BPA ethos as possible, felt there were better values to be had at other positions on Days 2-3 while other teams aggressively reached for receivers.
But with an uninspiring top-six on the depth chart at the position – including Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace, Binjimen Victor, and Jaylon Moore – the Ravens needed to add legitimate camp competitors and did. It’s entirely possible that two UDFA receivers will make Baltimore’s roster.
Linebacker was another need area due to Josh Bynes’ age and David Ojabo’s compromised 2022 availability. Either McClain or Ross could hang on the active roster as a developmental nod to the post-Bynes future. Moon makes a ton of sense slipping into Ojabo’s projected roster spot until the latter’s return.
3. Las Vegas Raiders (6)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
CB32
221
Sam Webb
9.37
6004
201
WR33
228
3.55
6013
184
OT24
231
3.88
6071
339
LB25
252
Darien Butler
5103
226
ED33
285
4.1
6022
270
QB15
294
7.01
6017
215
RB29
299
3.97
5084
205
S32
415
8.84
6034
212
S33
430
4.69
6001
203
ED44
462
6.06
6044
263
WR86
---
4.23
5083
189
TE38
---
3.65
6041
246
S70
---
Bryce Cosby
5.65
5096
188
The Raiders didn’t pick until No. 90 overall in the draft, and they made only six picks. This gave them a very strong argument to NFL agents during the UDFA free-for-all and Las Vegas capitalized.
The Raiders signed seven prospects ranked inside my top-300, four of whom I had draftable grades on. Webb is extremely raw but has the size/athleticism profile you can dream on and work with. Plus, he plays special teams, which could justify a roster spot during his development phase.
Turner has good ball skills and breaks tackles after the catch but doesn’t chance directions suddenly, making it difficult to separate. Olaseni played soccer and basketball as a child in London, and didn’t discover football until 2014. He was only a one-year starter in the P5 and has a ways to go – but you can dream on the frame, length, play strength, and light feet. Perfect guy to sneak on the practice squad.
McCormick is undersized but skilled – he’s going to have to beat out veteran Ameer Abdullah and R7 pick Brittain Brown to have a shot to crack the roster (he might need an injury in addition to that), but is going to be given a shot. I liked Garbers’ odds of cracking the Week 1 active roster until Las Vegas’ trade for Jarrett Stidham this week. Garbers is likely practice-squad bound.
The Raiders clearly see something in Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. After giving him $207k in bonuses, Tagovailoa-Amosa is going to be given every opportunity to hang around as well.
4. Tennessee Titans (7)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
DL12
175
4.29
6053
308
OT20
189
Andrew Rupcich
7.72
6060
322
DL15
198
4.58
6021
300
WR32
219
Reggie Roberson Jr.
4.39
5110
193
ED32
273
7.57
6020
245
OT29
355
3.41
6046
310
iOL40
392
5.36
6017
297
RB55
---
Julius Chestnut
Bryce Brown
5110
228
WR95
---
6.47
5084
175
iOL51
---
Hayden Howerton
Kasey Studdard
8.06
6030
300
ED49
---
Sam Okuayinonu
Tully Banta-Cain
8.06
6010
269
LB78
---
7.42
6032
242
CB63
---
6.45
6006
196
S46
---
Michael Griffin II
5113
213
S63
---
7.85
6007
227
K8
---
Caleb Shudak
1.31
5065
179
P4
---
Ryan Stonehouse
5093
189
The Titans didn’t take a DT in the NFL Draft but signed two of the best left immediately upon its conclusion in Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy and Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett. Both were multi-year collegiate contributors. The Titans don’t have much behind Jeffery Simmons and Teair Tart, so the investments made sense. I’d expect at least one of Peevy and Garrett to make the Week 1 roster.
Andrew Rupcich has an ideal blend of size and athleticism. Making a massive leap up from NAIA, Rupcich needs to play lower and with better technique. It’s likely that the Titans will ultimately be able to sneak him onto the practice squad. Rupcich gave me Ben Bartch vibes during the pre-draft process.
I like the odds of either Roberson or Lewis to make the opening-day roster. Those two have opposite stories. Roberson showed lock-to-be-drafted skills earlier in his career, but saw his past three seasons either wrecked or affected by injuries. When he’s right, he’s a Tylan Wallace-like deep threat.
Lewis was a slot receiver in Air Force’s triple-option offense who came out of nowhere to explode for almost 30 yards per reception last season. He admitted during the pre-draft process that he didn’t even expect to participate in a pro day until after the team’s bowl game when a coach convinced him to. Lewis has the movement skills and hands to potentially take advantage of this opportunity.
5. Miami Dolphins (8)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
OT11
116
9.75
6071
303
S13
157
Verone McKinley III
2.39
5100
192
WR38
261
Tanner Conner
8.85
6030
226
WR40
271
7.61
6001
196
RB26
287
TJ Yeldon
4.14
6001
215
iOL28
315
Blaise Andries
Brenden Stai
9.81
6062
311
DL26
345
Jay Ratliff
9.34
6040
300
DL35
423
Jordan Williams
Jabari Issa
6.85
6043
291
iOL76
---
Ty Clary
6043
299
OT66
---
Tristan Schultz
6041
300
ED51
---
4.78
6024
252
ED59
---
6.62
6041
239
ED70
---
Mike Tverdov
9.02
6036
266
ED75
---
Owen Carney Jr.
6030
269
LB84
---
6010
228
CB72
---
Kader Kohou
8.57
5095
193
CB81
---
Elijah Hamilton
8.74
6012
211
S43
---
Stevie Brown
0.96
5114
199
P9
---
Tommy Heatherly
5110
210
Similarly to the Raiders, the Dolphins were able to sell their lack of draft picks to UDFAs as a better opportunity to crack the opening roster. Miami only had four picks, none inside the top-100.
With OT Kellen Diesch and S Verone McKinley III, I believe the Fins added draft picks five and six. Diesch, especially, deserved to be drafted. He’s long, super-athletic, and a proven P5 commodity. Diesch posted PFF grades of 80.0 or above each of the past two seasons, and showed out with a 98.7 pass-blocking efficiency last year.
McKinley would have been drafted were it not for his pre-draft testing, which included a 4.67 forty and sub-45th-percentile showings in both agility tests. He moves around better than that on the field. I like his fearless style. Coaches and teammates rave about him. He was an All-American last year, breaking up 12 passes and picking off six.
Plus, McKinley once DM’d me about the video game NCAA 2014, so you know he’s got good taste.
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (13)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
CB36
242
Ashton Youboty
7.89
5115
187
ED34
314
3.48
6027
250
DL25
340
0.96
6003
328
CB41
343
Sean Murphy-Bunting
7.58
6003
187
RB35
352
4.82
5080
207
RB46
444
C.J. Marable
6.5
5113
196
OT38
450
Jordan Tucker
Rashod Hill
1.62
6062
344
DL39
457
6.24
6031
310
iOL45
466
Ben Claxton
3.16
6025
305
iOL49
500
Michael Maietti
Brett Romberg
5.79
6013
303
RB51
---
3.76
5094
200
iOL56
---
8.36
6045
295
iOL57
---
Jack Badovinac
6.54
6011
303
iOL63
---
Liam Fornadel
4.75
6042
312
iOL78
---
Vitaliy Gurman
8.26
6030
306
OT58
---
Jake Dixon
8.3
6051
310
LB68
---
4.15
5096
217
LB82
---
T.D. Moultry
2.08
6013
246
LB75
---
Tyler Dressler
7.74
6021
241
CB85
---
Tyrell Ford
6.66
5106
191
Pittsburgh finished outside the top-5 in the AFC because its UDFA class lacked the high-end talent of some other crops. That said, the Steelers did well to scoop up a bunch of intriguing lottery tickets. The Steelers signed 10 prospects I ranked in the top-500.
Some teams almost exclusively shoot for size/athleticism UDFA prospects who, for one reason or another, didn’t show-out in college. This year, Pittsburgh went the other way, signing a series of players who are better on the field than testing in shorts. Guys who went undrafted because of their athletic profiles, not a lack of skill.
The exception to that was at corner, where Bryce Watts and Chris Steele have NFL frames and athletic profiles. Outside of those two, in the aforementioned group of 10 top-500 prospects, nobody else tested above the 65th-percentile.
Take for instance Tyree Johnson, who led A&M with 8.5 sacks last year. Johnson is undersized, lacks length, and tested poorly. But he plays with good bend and body control and has a deep bag of pass-rushing tricks.
Humphrey is a fun dart throw at NT. He’s a sawed-off space-eater with a quick first-step who admirably wins the pad-level game despite his elephantine frame. But he’s a raw war-daddy, happy to knock heads and shake things up, but sometimes caught out of position or pushed upfield too quickly.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (14)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
WR23
165
9.94
6023
209
CB34
226
Josh Thompson
9.55
5114
194
QB11
250
EJ Perry
Taylor Heinecke
9.43
6015
208
TE20
330
4.82
6044
241
ED38
382
De'Shaan Dixon
Will Overstreet
7.06
6042
247
OT32
395
Terrance Beadles
8.96
6032
307
iOL44
454
5.34
6050
310
WR108
---
Lujuan Winningham
4.8
6030
198
TE45
---
5.85
6056
250
iOL52
---
4.56
6065
307
DL76
---
7.84
6026
309
LB55
---
3.49
5111
224
CB67
---
6.44
5114
172
S65
---
Sean Mahone
4.26
5111
203
K4
---
Andrew Mevis
Cody Parkey
5101
203
Jacksonville had two primary targets. From the $230k in guarantees they handed to each – top-10 in this class and more than any UDFA had received prior to 2022 – it’s clear the Jags expect both to be on the Week 1 roster.
Those prospects are QB EJ Perry and WR Kevin Austin Jr. Perry was initially reported as signing with the Eagles, but he reversed course after finding out that Nevada’s Carson Strong had agreed to a record-setting UDFA contract with Philly. Perry only needs to beat out either CJ Beathard or Jake Luton for a roster spot in Jacksonville. Otherwise, the Jags will try to sneak him him onto the practice squad.
Austin, meanwhile, is a fun dart throw. He has ideal size and athleticism, and popped off for a 44-888-7 line last year amid Notre Dame’s up-and-down quarterback play. Austin’s pre-draft process was dogged by questions about his medical history, maturity, and one-year-wonder collegiate career. But when he’s healthy and locked-in, Austin is a handful for cornerbacks, with a strong blend of size, speed and ball skills.
8. Cleveland Browns (16)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
WR30
206
9.62
6034
211
CB35
239
Shaun Jolly
6
5086
179
WR55
358
6.61
5100
179
WR59
390
Kermit Whitfield
3.18
5075
185
iOL41
420
4.21
6034
302
S34
432
D'Anthony Bell
8.99
6005
211
DL37
442
Gerald Willis III
2.24
6013
304
DL40
470
Roy Philon
5.42
6026
298
OT42
496
Jonathan Martin
6.22
6050
316
QB44
---
Felix Harper
6.03
5097
164
TE36
---
Zaire Mitchell-Paden
Rufus French
7.98
6047
257
LB90
---
Silas Kelly
6034
229
CB68
---
Junior Faulk
6002
210
I thought Isaiah Weston would get drafted on measurables and deep-field utility alone. He’s got an ideal blend of size and athleticism, and he knows how to win downfield, averaging 22.6 YPC over 109 career rececptions. The rest of his game is raw, and he’s going to turn 25 in October. But the Browns don’t have much at outside receiver behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones – DPJ would be a good mentor for Weston after arriving with a similar profile, albeit younger – and would love for Weston to emerge as the final receiver on the Week 1 depth chart.
The other interesting name here is Shaun Jolly. Jolly was an awesome Sun Belt corner who defended 25 passes across 34 starts the past three seasons (first-team All-SBC all three years). He’s small, lacks length, and will be a mediocre NFL athlete, but he’s a feisty and heady nickel who is difficult to shake and crashes down in run support. Wouldn’t surprise me if he was Greg Newsome’s primary backup at slot corner next year.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (18)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
OT23
225
9.17
6071
306
WR34
232
Stanley Morgan Jr.
3.91
6004
202
ED31
265
7.27
6026
241
iOL25
288
Ben Brown
6051
312
ED41
409
Tariqious Tisdale
7.09
6047
285
RB44
419
Ryan Torain
6.75
6000
213
WR77
---
4.51
5107
185
WR93
---
1.28
6002
189
TE46
---
6.5
6057
259
TE50
---
2.46
6035
246
iOL69
---
5.08
6036
301
iOL73
---
3.23
6052
350
LB45
---
Clarence Hicks
7.35
6017
225
CB64
---
Delonte Hood
7.22
5112
192
CB77
---
0.64
5077
183
After acquiring three projected offensive line starters earlier in the offseason, the Bengals devoted their premium draft picks to a secondary crying out for help (Daxton Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt and Tycen Anderson).
The Bengals finally have a starting-five along the offensive line they feel good about. But Cincy still had depth concerns and were light on future prospects they felt good about. In the spirit of that, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Bengals aggressively target UDFA offensive linemen.
R4 pick OL Cordell Volson is going to make the Week 1 roster. I think there’s a decent chance he’s joined by one of the top-two UDFA offensive linemen that Cincinnati signed, either Devin Cochran or Ben Brown.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (19)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
WR20
147
2.64
6035
210
LB16
199
9.06
6037
243
QB9
217
7.21
6012
210
RB17
234
6.15
5081
187
LB36
438
9.18
6030
236
RB79
---
7.85
5086
215
RB89
---
5.11
6001
213
WR96
---
Trevor Begue
7.92
5101
188
WR102
---
6.03
6003
189
iOL62
---
Chris Glaser
9.07
6040
306
iOL74
---
Gene Pryor
6020
299
iOL82
---
Mike Caliendo
6.85
6040
301
DL45
---
Tristan Nichols
6033
258
DL78
---
Ikenna Onwuasoanya
4.33
6012
302
ED73
---
Brandon Barlow
8.08
6040
256
LB76
---
8.45
6011
226
CB93
---
Caleb Holden
6.86
5090
180
S56
---
7.87
6006
209
S59
---
Reggie Stubblefield
2.76
5110
192
S78
---
6.05
5104
204
S79
---
5.07
5111
194
Kansas City generally fairs better than this in undrafted free agency. But this was a unique drafting year for the Chiefs in that they had five picks inside the top-103 and 10 total. Roster mathematics led to a less-aggressive UDFA strategy.
Still, Kansas City managed to emerge with four intriguing names. Mike Rose has a great blend of size, athleticism, and P5 production. He posted 321 tackles, 41 TFL, 14 passes defended and six INT over 49 games (all starts) in Ames. Rose should have declared after his superb 2020 season but returned and struggled with a rotator cuff injury last fall. He’s a versatile linebacker who should be able to hang around as a reserve and special-teamer.
Dustin Crum is a tough quarterback with a dual-threat element to his game. I think he has a better arm than he was given credit for during the pre-draft process. Ealy is a slasher with receiving chops (67 catches over 22 starts/33 appearances).
My favorite signing, though, was WR Justyn Ross. Ross had to wait a few days after the UDFA free-for-all on Saturday night to sign his contract due to the NFL’s concerns about the congenital fusion of his spine that led to surgery. Ross also dealt with a stress fracture in his left foot last season. He still managed to lead Clemson in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TD.
Prior to the spine injury, Ross was one of college football’s brightest young receiving stars. He posted 46 receptions for 1,000 yards as a freshman and 66 catches for 865 yards as a sophomore while working across from Tee Higgins during the Trevor Lawrence era. Ross has fabulous ball skills, and, at full health, is a handful to corral as a runner after the catch.
Will he ever get back to being that guy? Probably not. And it’s also highly possible that his career is cut short by injuries. But he was an awesome value signing for the Chiefs. Even a fraction of the old Ross was worth a draft pick. He’ll play in the NFL as long as his body allows him to.
11. Denver Broncos (20)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
ED25
142
Christopher Allen
6034
238
CB33
223
Ja'Quan McMillian
Nickell Robey-Coleman
3.6
5096
181
WR57
378
William Franklin
9.16
6001
207
OT31
379
Michael Niese
Seth McKinney
9.21
6032
303
LB41
482
Kadofi Wright
Bo Ruud
6.03
6031
229
WR75
495
Kaden Davis
Johnny Knox
8.34
5116
188
QB26
---
5
5110
206
RB71
---
Tyreik McAllister
7.39
5090
181
WR90
---
Brandon Johnson
6023
195
TE48
---
Dylan Parham
6050
245
TE57
---
8.87
6032
235
iOL71
---
Jake Stetz
6025
302
iOL80
---
Sebastian Gutierrez
9.84
6047
308
OT49
---
8
6055
317
LB64
---
6.09
6006
245
CB74
---
3.46
5100
181
EDGE Christopher Allen, CB Ja’Quan McMillan and WR Jalen Virgil all have legitimate shots to crack the roster, and LB Kadofi Wright and WR Kaden Davis will be given long looks as well. Allen, who got the most guaranteed cash among the group, is the most intriguing lottery ticket.
A ballyhooed recruit with the body of Adonis, Allen posted six sacks and 13 TFL his first season in the rotation in 2020. But a fractured right foot in the 2021 opener stole what some thought would be his breakout campaign. Unfortunately, it was Allen's second-major collegiate injury following a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason. Denver needs to figure out if he’s an EDGE or an LB. If Allen can stay healthy enough to build up from there, the Broncos may have a player on its hands.
McMillan is the opposite-sort of prospect. He’s small, and not a great athlete, but he started 27 games over three years on campus and posted an eye-opening 40 passes defended. He picks up tells from receivers and rides them along the route. McMillan manages to stay aggressive at the catch point without drawing flags.
Denver left the draft with some concerns with receiver depth. Virgil and Davis are both field-stretching speedsters. Denver is hoping to be put to a hard cut-day decision by whichever of the two performs better in camp.
12. Houston Texans (22)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
WR42
291
Johnny Johnson III
5.46
5117
196
OT28
342
Myron Cunningham
Colton Toner
2.12
6055
322
S26
346
6.58
5115
213
DL28
357
Kurt Hinish
Kendall Reyes
8.83
6022
302
LB31
380
6006
239
DL41
487
1.92
6016
302
WR94
---
7.84
6034
242
WR110
---
4.9
5117
195
OT47
---
2.1
6034
313
LB49
---
Troy Hairston II
5104
231
CB87
---
Jacobi Francis
6.7
5095
191
S51
---
Tristin McCollum
6011
198
I didn’t love Houston’s draft, and I felt similarly about the post-draft strategy. Houston’s weak two-deep should have been a big selling point to NFL agents, but the Texans somehow didn’t sign a prospect within my pre-draft top-290.
The cream of the crop was Oregon’s Johnny Johnson, who had less than 600 receiving yards while dropping as many balls (3) as he had TD catches over 17 games the past two years. He’s coming off a foot injury and ran a 4.62 forty at his pro day.
OT Myron Cunningham, S Kolby Harvell-Peel, DT Kurt Hinish, LB Jake Hansen, and DT Damion Daniels will all be given shots to make the Week 1 active roster, but each have capped ceilings even things break right.
13. New York Jets (26)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
RB25
284
5.84
5107
209
ED37
350
4.44
6015
248
DL34
422
C.J. Brewer
Ricky Walker
6.08
6016
288
TE27
494
John Chenal
9.33
6024
254
QB28
---
1.7
6041
217
QB29
---
Liam Welch
6013
210
QB41
---
Breylin Smith
6023
227
RB63
---
Larry Rountree III
6.03
5070
201
WR118
---
8.39
6041
228
WR119
---
9.2
6013
194
TE31
---
7.35
6061
265
TE32
---
Dante Rosario
3.28
6032
226
TE49
---
5.72
6040
236
OT55
---
Airon Servais
4.89
6056
307
DL69
---
2.79
6032
281
LB47
---
DQ Thomas
6015
226
LB86
---
Jeremiah Tyler
4.29
6007
223
CB57
---
Tony Adams
9.74
5114
203
CB76
---
Devin Rockette
5.24
5094
180
CB82
---
Allan George
8.66
5112
191
CB96
---
Darion Dunn
2.74
6000
195
CB108
---
6026
201
S42
---
Omar Fortt
7.58
6002
213
S49
---
Nowoola Awopetu
5112
197
S58
---
Jordan Mosley
5.82
6000
201
K5
---
5095
197
The Jets, like the Bears, eschewed UDFA bidding wars and instead opted to bring in a bevy of prospects for tryouts.
I liked RB Zonovan Knight at NC State. “Bam” posted 790-plus yards from scrimmage all three campaigns on campus and has preternatural contact balance. Last year, he ranked No. 12 in this class in elusive rating, and No. 14 in broken tackles forced. Knight also utility in the passing game. He’s a smooth route-runner and a fixer in pass-pro, smart, physical, capable, and enthusiastic. It would be nice if he could gain 10-15 pounds without further depreciating his quickness. Either way, the question will be if he has the athleticism to threaten NFL defenses.
Ali Fayad posted enormous production in the MAC – career 28.5 sacks and 53 TFL – but lacks measureables. Chenal picked the right spot, in that the Jets use fullbacks, but he’s a longshot for the Week 1 roster unless Nick Bawden suffers an injury.
14. Buffalo Bills (29)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
TE17
296
1
6040
257
RB41
393
6.01
5093
194
OT33
405
Cole Boozer
1.03
6051
304
OT35
426
Derek Kerstetter
Simon Stepaniak
7.83
6044
305
iOL43
447
Tanner Owen
Xavier Fulton
9.43
6042
307
WR76
---
5
6034
205
WR103
---
5.21
6006
191
WR122
---
Malik Williams
5.19
5067
196
DL62
---
Prince Emili
2.38
6005
295
ED56
---
Kingsley Jonathan
6025
259
CB65
---
Ja'Marcus Ingram
9.05
6010
185
CB109
---
6.28
6003
179
S77
---
Jay Lenard
6010
209
K11
---
5100
180
One year ago, Texas A&M Jalen Wydermyer was a consensus 2022 top-three TE… and TE1 on a number of boards. But a disastrous calendar year caused his stock to drop more than Bitcoin. The receiving smoothness we saw pre-2021 disappeared with Kellen Mond off to the NFL.
The Aggies’ suffered through poor quarterback play last year, but that’s hardly an excuse. Wydermyer dropped eight balls for an abysmal 16.7% drop rate. His blocking also mysteriously dropped-off, both in the run game and when asked to stay back in pass-pro.
The coup-de-gras on his plummet came during pre-draft testing, when Wydermyer ran a 5.02 forty and posted a 9th-percentile athletic composite despite ducking the agility drills that may have tanked the composite even further.
But receiving skill is a tough thing to teach at this position, and Wydermyer displayed it in college football’s premier conference prior to last year. He also retains potential as a blocker if his technique can be worked on – he’s got the frame and length for the work at the next level, certainly.
With Wydermyer, there’s the chance of a long-term roster cog. I don’t see that in the rest of the group.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (30)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
RB34
344
6.24
6001
215
WR63
417
4.24
5100
179
QB21
429
8.88
6044
228
RB49
475
Kevin Marks Jr.
4.96
5111
200
CB56
498
3
6001
182
QB25
---
8.93
6041
226
TE42
---
Sal Canella
6.11
6052
245
iOL88
---
Isaac Weaver
5.86
6064
310
ED79
---
Ty Shelby
8.04
6037
249
LB66
---
Kendricks Gladney Jr.
4.72
5106
209
LB93
---
6.87
6004
228
CB75
---
Skyler Thomas
5087
184
S85
---
Raheem Layne
3.71
5111
192
K10
---
James McCourt
6010
216
The Chargers only signed five UDFA prospects on my top-500 board, and two of them – Leddie Brown and Kevin Marks Jr. – face extremely long odds to make the roster after LA drafted a pair of running backs on Day 3 (Isaiah Spiller and Zander Horvath).
Travon Bradford lacks size and athleticism and failed to crack 650 receiving yards in any of his six seasons on campus. Brandon Sebastian also may lack the athleticism for the next level.
It’ll be interesting to see if the Chargers try Brandon Peters at tight end. Peters is like Nick Fitzgerald in that he’s a big prospect with good mobility. He’s also like Fitzgerald in that he categorically lacks NFL accuracy. But as a tight end, Peters has 67th-percentile NFL athleticism. Including a 90th-percentile-or-better vertical jump, broad jump, and 10-yard split.
16. New England Patriots (31)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
ED30
211
6.65
6042
286
QB13
266
Quenton Flowers
5.46
5086
197
S37
460
Kai Nacua
9.78
6015
203
WR116
---
Jake Parker
7.26
5116
200
iOL77
---
8.9
6045
305
iOL90
---
8.71
6015
301
DL70
---
Jared Brinkman
6.5
6002
292
ED58
---
DaMarcus Mitchell
5.49
6026
260
CB95
---
Devin Hafford
8.3
5096
195
S97
---
Coby Tippett
3.73
5082
195
P7
---
Jake Julien
6020
217
Last year, the Patriots became the only organization in my four years doing this to not sign a UDFA on Saturday night after the draft. The Patriots’ streak of having at least one undrafted rookie making its initial 53-man roster for 17-straight seasons appeared to be in serious doubt. But K Quinn Nordin, signed a week after the draft, ended up hanging on the roster to extend New England's streak to 18 years.
Between EDGE LaBryan Ray, OW D'Eriq King, S Brenden Schooler and OT Kody Russey, I think we’ll see that streak extend to 19. Ray’s biggest issue is health. He was a top-25 overall recruit coming out of high school but only played 850 snaps across five years at Alabama after suffering two separate feet injuries, two separate elbow injuries, and a groin injury.
King is a homeless man’s Kyler Murray in the vein of a Seneca Wallace or Quenton Flowers. His best chance to win a Week 1 job is converting back to receiver, a position he played early-on in his career at Houston. The Patriots have already pitched King on a “slash” designation. “I talked to [director of player personnel] Matt Groh, and he was excited,” King said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything—receiver, quarterback, running back—whatever I can do to stick.”
Brenden Schooler bounced between three FBS programs over six years in school, with his first and last seasons spent at safety and everything in-between at receiver. He’s extremely raw, but Schooler has one thing heavily working in his favor to convince the Patriots to keep him on the Year 1 roster: He’s an awesome special-teamer who could contribute on nearly every unit until he’s ready to join the defensive backfield rotation.
The Patriots clearly like Russey, giving him $180k in guarantees. Russey lacks size, but tested well. He’ll enter camp as C3 on the depth chart behind David Andrews and James Ferentz. What a twosome to learn from! Andrews has started 86 games over seven years in the NFL after arriving as a UDFA. Ferentz is entering his ninth NFL season after going undrafted.
Overall UDFA class rankings
Rank
Team
1
Cowboys
2
Colts
3
Saints
4
Ravens
5
Eagles
6
Raiders
7
Titans
8
Dolphins
9
Giants
10
Falcons
11
49ers
12
Packers
13
Steelers
14
Jaguars
15
Lions
16
Browns
17
Seahawks
18
Bengals
19
Chiefs
20
Broncos
21
Bears
22
Texans
23
Panthers
24
Rams
25
Bucs
26
Jets
27
Commanders
28
Cardinals
29
Bills
30
Chargers
31
Patriots
32
Vikings
Top unsigned UDFA with no reported tryouts:
Quarterback
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
Cole Johnson
QB18
6043
220
5.69
Dan Orlovsky
QB24
6022
230
1.72
QB30
5111
194
1.78
QB32
6043
220
3.68
QB33
5117
196
3.44
Juwan Carter
QB34
5107
179
3.91
QB35
6041
240
3.16
Bobby Reid
QB38
6010
215
Daniel Smith
QB39
5112
199
2.56
Rogan Wells
QB45
6030
210
QB46
6045
235
1.17
Joe Mancuso
QB47
6026
219
8.38
Running back
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
RB38
5112
221
9.84
Mike Anderson
RB42
5086
214
Devin Wynn
RB56
5100
205
Javon Leak
RB57
5107
212
RB58
5114
211
1.76
RB64
5104
204
7.62
Fozzy Whittaker
RB65
5104
238
0.78
Rudi Johnson
Quay Holmes
RB66
6004
220
2.46
Jarvarris Williams
RB67
5112
235
8.12
Kevan Barlow
RB68
5100
200
5
Antonio Williams
RB70
5112
201
0.21
RB72
5104
210
5.88
Ja'Darius Woods
RB73
5055
193
6.67
Chad Morton
RB74
6001
209
2.3
Malik Williams
RB75
6014
220
7.24
RB76
5094
206
7.83
RB80
5102
197
0.55
Michael Roots
RB81
5086
204
3.01
BJ Smith
RB82
5077
199
3.46
RB83
6010
230
RB84
5075
192
5.65
RB85
5105
207
3.04
Alan Lamar
RB86
5076
202
RB87
5065
176
0.53
RB88
5085
204
RB89
5084
198
3.25
RB90
5113
218
7.68
*Teague originally signed with the Bears before being waived on May 9.
Wide receiver
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
WR60
5106
184
7.43
John Capel
WR66
5065
190
1.82
WR67
5070
174
2.29
WR81
6002
188
2.54
Henry Litwin*
WR84
5110
189
7.18
WR107
6040
194
WR111
6006
202
3.61
WR115
5104
183
5.5
Landon Lenoir*
WR117
3.32
Cyrus Holder*
WR123
6026
198
8.37
*Scarver, Litwin, Lenoir and Holder originally signed with the Bears before being released.
TE/FB
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
TE19
6005
236
9.39
Danny Vitale
TE34
6061
250
0.95
TE43
6043
240
4.2
TE47
6022
246
6.21
TE52
6011
236
1.05
TE59
6016
234
2.4
Jace Williams
TE61
6045
216
3.61
TE64
6020
231
7.79
*Ratkovich tore his ACL during a workout at the Packers' local day on April 8. He's expected to receive interest once healthy.
iOL61
6024
310
2.12
Khalique Washington
iOL79
6035
313
4.81
iOL81
6034
311
2.49
Kohl Levao
iOL85
6047
324
3.19
iOL87
6024
307
Isaiah Edwards
iOL92
6060
350
2.7
Offensive tackle
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
Greg Long
OT48
6034
304
Uzo Osuji
OT51
6063
301
7.82
Antione Frazier
OT57
6037
327
5.93
Mark Brooks
OT60
6057
304
6.71
OT62
6054
310
6.38
Kooper Richardson
OT63
6046
302
8.54
Payton Muljo
OT64
6055
301
4.39
Eric Magwood
OT65
6034
295
1.27
Tyrone Riley
OT67
6060
291
3.79
TJ Jackson
OT68
6062
349
Tarik Adams
OT70
6031
325
1.33
Columbus Willis
OT71
6045
333
Tison Gray
OT72
6042
328
4.81
Jacob Vance
OT73
6040
308
Colby Ragland
OT74
6046
300
1.71
Defensive line
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
DL32
6050
285
Marcus Brown
DL42
6015
290
1.52
DL43
5113
281
6.68
DL46
6013
343
0.71
DL52
6025
328
2.83
DL54
6036
280
3.37
Bryson Donnell
DL58
6006
303
6.35
DL60
6024
281
4.66
A'javius Brown
DL64
6001
323
DL66
6002
287
4.55
Kevin Kegler
DL72
5.89
CJ Wright
DL74
5107
284
1.35
DL75
6022
296
4.79
Macai Bruce
DL79
5114
276
DL81
6007
279
8.26
DL82
6000
289
8.05
Woo Scott Jr.
DL85
5114
306
3.59
DL87
6040
283
6.25
Antwuan Jackson
DL89
6021
298
3.13
DL90
6061
309
EDGE
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
EDGE28
6040
236
9.37
Tre Williams
EDGE36
6043
253
2.57
JW Jones
EDGE60
6030
256
EDGE62
6035
239
8.89
EDGE63
6017
285
EDGE66
6005
245
5.03
EDGE68
5113
253
9
Josiah Erickson
EDGE77
6010
224
4
EDGE81
6032
269
5.51
Kailon Davis
EDGE82
6017
242
3.2
Josh Greenwood
EDGE84
6002
284
6.53
Tristen Vance
EDGE86
5107
228
3.78
*Anderson was indicted by a grand jury on rape charges in late-April. His arraignment is scheduled for June 13.
Linebacker
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
LB46
5116
229
7.59
Jaylan Alexander*
LB63
6005
236
1.31
Cole McCubrey
LB65
5114
227
8.49
LB72
6034
237
7.36
LB74
6016
226
4.34
LB77
5110
231
1.23
LB81
6033
230
6.54
LB87
6023
235
4.71
LB91
6031
230
8.3
Eric Munoz
LB92
5116
220
5.74
LB94
6013
225
6.86
Phil Campbell III
LB96
6004
219
5.7
William Kwenkeu
LB97
6001
221
7.26
LB98
6014
218
6
LB99
5116
205
Terry Myrick
LB100
5106
222
5.42
*Alexander originally signed with the Bears before being waived on May 9.
Cornerback
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
Nick Grant
CB52
6007
190
4.97
Leonard Johnson
CB78
6003
194
6.7
Keondre Ko
CB90
5112
190
6.48
CB91
6013
200
8.33
CB94
5116
194
6.36
CB97
5100
187
4.29
Jesse Bramble
CB101
5107
203
6.76
CB105
6001
183
7.6
Jordan Perry
CB111
5112
178
2.37
Safety
Rank
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
S40
5114
200
5.04
S54
5116
201
Logan Stewart
S60
5113
204
7.76
S64
6014
197
5.93
Mike Palmer
S71
6012
194
2.28
Richard Dames
S74
5106
190
1.55
Jack Fagot
S76
6003
194
8.04
Tyrone Hill Jr.
S80
6005
206
8.64
S81
6000
187
2.41
Dy'Vonne Inyang
S84
6001
177
4.25
Tyree Robinson
S88
5104
190
1.32
Raekwon Chatman
S91
5115
186
2.98
S93
5103
195
3.84
James Jones IV
S94
6002
192
4.87
Caleb Brown
S98
6006
220
5.55
Cameron Lewis
S100
6003
191
3.56
*Carter originally signed with the Bears before being waived on May 9.