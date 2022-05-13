AFC UDFA class grades

Thor Nystrom
·38 min read
In this article:
  • New York Jets
The rankings in parenthesis indicate overall NFL ranking. Team tables below include tryouts (tryout players not included in ranking formula). Listed at the bottom of the column are the top unsigned UDFA who haven't received reported tryout offers.

Click here for NFC UDFA grades if you missed them.

1. Indianapolis Colts (2)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

LB11

122

JoJo Domann

Jabril Cox

7.6

6012

230

QB8

162

Jack Coan

Greg McElroy

7.7

6032

218

OT21

196

Ryan Van Demark

Joe Haeg

9.44

6064

307

RB20

259

D'Vonte Price

J.R. Redmond

7.8

6010

210

RB23

274

Max Borghi

Danny Woodhead

7.55

5093

210

CB39

301

Dallis Flowers

Roc Alexander

9.53

6010

196

S25

337

Sterling Weatherford

Tanner Muse

8.85

6040

224

RB33

339

CJ Verdell

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

2.33

5076

202

WR62

413

Samson Nacua

Steve Ishmael

8.06

6027

206

WR68

446

Michael Young Jr.

Johnnie Dixon

5.44

5102

190

LB38

451

James Skalski

James Morris

6.56

5117

228

RB47

456

Jah-Maine Martin

James Jackson

3.36

5095

215

iOL46

473

Wesley French

Clint Boling

9.65

6047

307

WR80

---

Kekoa Crawford

Johnnie Lee Higgins

6.05

6004

192

WR106

---

Jackson Anthrop

1.2

5090

186

iOL54

---

Josh Seltzner

Avery Gennesy

6045

309

iOL60

---

Alex Mollette

8.5

6021

300

iOL84

---

MJ Dumas

4.68

6031

306

OT59

---

Beau Morris

1.15

6051

300

OT61

---

David Kroll

4.47

6060

318

DL55

---

McKinley Williams

3.47

6035

291

DL77

---

Caeveon Patton

7.71

6012

291

ED64

---

Isaiah Chambers

1.41

6032

256

ED65

---

Cullen Wick

9.5

6035

267

ED74

---

Scott Patchan

9.13

6043

251

ED78

---

Lucky Oyovwi

2.25

6026

244

LB71

---

Forrest Rhyne

6013

233

LB83

---

Grant Dixon

8.32

6024

231

CB70

---

Evan Holm

7.51

5111

180

CB99

---

Cedrick Cunningham Jr.

6.69

5106

205

S75

---

Trevor Denbow

8.27

5110

208

The Colts signed three players I ranked inside my top-200 – LB JoJo Domann (R4 grade), QB Jack Coan (R5), and OT Ryan Van Demark (R6). In addition, the club signed one RB I had a draftable grade on (D'Vonte Price, R7) and one who fell just outside that range (Max Borghi).

It wasn’t just the high-end UDFA talent that earned the Colts best-in-show in the AFC. Beyond the five headliners I just mentioned, the Colts signed eight additional prospects that I ranked between Nos. 301-473 on my pre-draft board. That group of 13 had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite in the 72nd-percentile.

It confused me that Domann wasn’t drafted. He went to Nebraska as a safety and brought the coverage chops to linebacker when he was converted in 2019. Domann broke up 16 passes in 24 starts/30 appearances over the last three seasons. He has the instincts and athleticism for the work, running a 4.62 with an elite 6.88 three-cone during pre-draft testing.

Domann’s also a sideline-to-sideline presence in the running game. Domann was one of only three linebackers in this class who finished top-10 in overall PFF grade, coverage grade, and run-defense grade (Devin Lloyd and Malcolm Rodriguez were the others).

This was a great landing spot for Jack Coan. The Colts are going to take his development seriously, without a long-term contingency plan beyond Matt Ryan. And how cool is it that Coan reunites with former Wisconsin teammate RB Jonathan Taylor? Coan needs a strong running game to play-action off of, and he knows from experience that Taylor will provide it.

2. Baltimore Ravens (4)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

WR27

192

Makai Polk

Steven Johnson

4.9

6031

197

LB21

237

Zakoby McClain

Quincy Williams

4.38

5115

227

LB23

243

Jeremiah Moon

Kemoko Turay

9.22

6046

247

WR36

251

Devon Williams

Equanimeous St. Brown

5.6

6050

211

QB17

319

Anthony Brown

Kelly Bryant

7.48

6013

217

WR47

321

Slade Bolden

Trey Quinn

4.88

5105

189

WR53

351

Emeka Emezie

Kelvin Harmon

3.27

6023

210

LB32

389

Josh Ross

Cameron McGrone

1.72

6006

225

DL33

403

Nolan Cockrill

Michael Dogbe

6.44

6027

278

OT34

406

ARon Johnson

Brenden Jaimes

5.11

6053

300

OT39

463

Brodarious Hamm

Derrick Kelly II

2.76

6051

306

LB42

491

Diego Fagot

Josh Kaddu

6.12

6027

235

ED48

499

Tyler Johnson

Desmond Hollin

5.61

6034

281

QB43

---

Tre Ford

6.93

5113

197

RB54

---

Kevin Brown

Karan Higdon

8.74

5087

207

RB60

---

Ricky Person JR.

Brenden Knox

4.81

6004

215

WR104

---

Trevon Clark

1.78

6026

193

WR121

---

Shemar Bridges

4.11

6035

207

iOL67

---

Liam Jimmons

4.77

6050

320

DL65

---

Ralfs Rusins

0.57

6052

305

DL67

---

Rayshad Nichols

6027

306

LB57

---

Charles Wiley

8.74

6021

251

CB80

---

Denzel Williams

5.64

5101

180

CB98

---

Kordell Jackson

0.66

5083

178

S57

---

Cory McCoy

4.72

5092

182

During my four years ranking UDFA classes, the Ravens have easily been the AFC’s best at signing undrafted talent. I mentioned in yesterday’s NFC UDFA column that three NFL teams – the Cowboys, Saints, and Eagles – had ranked in the top-10 of these rankings all four years. The Ravens barely missed that designation, ranking No. 11 in 2019, No. 9 in 2020, and No. 2 in 2021 before this year's No. 4 finish.

Baltimore signed four draftable talents on my board – WR Makai Polk, LB Zakoby McClain, LB Jeremiah Moon, and WR Devon Williams. The Ravens were extremely aggressive in the UDFA market with receivers and LB in particular. Baltimore signed two additional top-500 overall prospects at each position – WRs Slade Bolden and Emeka Emezie, and LBs Josh Ross and Diego Fagot.

I loved Baltimore’s draft, but I found it interesting that the Ravens didn’t pick a receiver after trading Hollywood Brown for a first-round pick (that eventually became C Tyler Linderbaum). The Ravens, who staunchly stick as close to a BPA ethos as possible, felt there were better values to be had at other positions on Days 2-3 while other teams aggressively reached for receivers.

But with an uninspiring top-six on the depth chart at the position – including ​​Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace, Binjimen Victor, and Jaylon Moore – the Ravens needed to add legitimate camp competitors and did. It’s entirely possible that two UDFA receivers will make Baltimore’s roster.

Linebacker was another need area due to Josh Bynes’ age and David Ojabo’s compromised 2022 availability. Either McClain or Ross could hang on the active roster as a developmental nod to the post-Bynes future. Moon makes a ton of sense slipping into Ojabo’s projected roster spot until the latter’s return.

3. Las Vegas Raiders (6)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

CB32

221

Sam Webb

Michael Ojemudia

9.37

6004

201

WR33

228

Tre Turner

Tyler Vaughns

3.55

6013

184

OT24

231

Bamidele Olaseni

Lucas Niang

3.88

6071

339

LB25

252

Darien Butler

Khaleke Hudson

5103

226

ED33

285

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Curtis Weaver

4.1

6022

270

QB15

294

Chase Garbers

Brian Lewerke

7.01

6017

215

RB29

299

Sincere McCormick

Devin Singletary

3.97

5084

205

S32

415

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Jayron Kearse

8.84

6034

212

S33

430

Qwynnterrio Cole

Joshua Kalu

4.69

6001

203

ED44

462

Zach VanValkenburg

Cedric Reed

6.06

6044

263

WR86

---

Justin Hall

Dazz Newsome

4.23

5083

189

TE38

---

Cole Fotheringham

Matt Bushman

3.65

6041

246

S70

---

Bryce Cosby

5.65

5096

188

The Raiders didn’t pick until No. 90 overall in the draft, and they made only six picks. This gave them a very strong argument to NFL agents during the UDFA free-for-all and Las Vegas capitalized.

The Raiders signed seven prospects ranked inside my top-300, four of whom I had draftable grades on. Webb is extremely raw but has the size/athleticism profile you can dream on and work with. Plus, he plays special teams, which could justify a roster spot during his development phase.

Turner has good ball skills and breaks tackles after the catch but doesn’t chance directions suddenly, making it difficult to separate. Olaseni played soccer and basketball as a child in London, and didn’t discover football until 2014. He was only a one-year starter in the P5 and has a ways to go – but you can dream on the frame, length, play strength, and light feet. Perfect guy to sneak on the practice squad.

McCormick is undersized but skilled – he’s going to have to beat out veteran Ameer Abdullah and R7 pick Brittain Brown to have a shot to crack the roster (he might need an injury in addition to that), but is going to be given a shot. I liked Garbers’ odds of cracking the Week 1 active roster until Las Vegas’ trade for Jarrett Stidham this week. Garbers is likely practice-squad bound.

The Raiders clearly see something in Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. After giving him $207k in bonuses, Tagovailoa-Amosa is going to be given every opportunity to hang around as well.

4. Tennessee Titans (7)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

DL12

175

Jayden Peevy

Vernon Butler

4.29

6053

308

OT20

189

Andrew Rupcich

Ben Bartch

7.72

6060

322

DL15

198

Haskell Garrett

Larrell Murchison

4.58

6021

300

WR32

219

Reggie Roberson Jr.

Tylan Wallace

4.39

5110

193

ED32

273

David Anenih

Azeez Ojulari

7.57

6020

245

OT29

355

Jalen McKenzie

James Hudson

3.41

6046

310

iOL40

392

Xavier Newman-Johnson

Austin Blythe

5.36

6017

297

RB55

---

Julius Chestnut

Bryce Brown

5110

228

WR95

---

Brandon Lewis

6.47

5084

175

iOL51

---

Hayden Howerton

Kasey Studdard

8.06

6030

300

ED49

---

Sam Okuayinonu

Tully Banta-Cain

8.06

6010

269

LB78

---

Jack Gibbens

7.42

6032

242

CB63

---

Tre Swilling

6.45

6006

196

S46

---

Michael Griffin II

5113

213

S63

---

John Petrishen

7.85

6007

227

K8

---

Caleb Shudak

1.31

5065

179

P4

---

Ryan Stonehouse

Max Duffy

5093

189

The Titans didn’t take a DT in the NFL Draft but signed two of the best left immediately upon its conclusion in Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy and Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett. Both were multi-year collegiate contributors. The Titans don’t have much behind Jeffery Simmons and Teair Tart, so the investments made sense. I’d expect at least one of Peevy and Garrett to make the Week 1 roster.

Andrew Rupcich has an ideal blend of size and athleticism. Making a massive leap up from NAIA, Rupcich needs to play lower and with better technique. It’s likely that the Titans will ultimately be able to sneak him onto the practice squad. Rupcich gave me Ben Bartch vibes during the pre-draft process.

I like the odds of either Roberson or Lewis to make the opening-day roster. Those two have opposite stories. Roberson showed lock-to-be-drafted skills earlier in his career, but saw his past three seasons either wrecked or affected by injuries. When he’s right, he’s a Tylan Wallace-like deep threat.

Lewis was a slot receiver in Air Force’s triple-option offense who came out of nowhere to explode for almost 30 yards per reception last season. He admitted during the pre-draft process that he didn’t even expect to participate in a pro day until after the team’s bowl game when a coach convinced him to. Lewis has the movement skills and hands to potentially take advantage of this opportunity.

5. Miami Dolphins (8)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

OT11

116

Kellen Diesch

Jack Driscoll

9.75

6071

303

S13

157

Verone McKinley III

Juju Hughes

2.39

5100

192

WR38

261

Tanner Conner

Quincy Enunwa

8.85

6030

226

WR40

271

Braylon Sanders

Antonio Callaway

7.61

6001

196

RB26

287

ZaQuandre White

TJ Yeldon

4.14

6001

215

iOL28

315

Blaise Andries

Brenden Stai

9.81

6062

311

DL26

345

Ben Stille

Jay Ratliff

9.34

6040

300

DL35

423

Jordan Williams

Jabari Issa

6.85

6043

291

iOL76

---

Ty Clary

6043

299

OT66

---

Tristan Schultz

6041

300

ED51

---

Deandre Johnson

Al-Quadin Muhammad

4.78

6024

252

ED59

---

Garrett Crall

6.62

6041

239

ED70

---

Mike Tverdov

9.02

6036

266

ED75

---

Owen Carney Jr.

6030

269

LB84

---

Tyshon Fogg

6010

228

CB72

---

Kader Kohou

8.57

5095

193

CB81

---

Elijah Hamilton

8.74

6012

211

S43

---

Greg Eisworth II

Stevie Brown

0.96

5114

199

P9

---

Tommy Heatherly

5110

210

Similarly to the Raiders, the Dolphins were able to sell their lack of draft picks to UDFAs as a better opportunity to crack the opening roster. Miami only had four picks, none inside the top-100.

With OT ​​Kellen Diesch and S Verone McKinley III, I believe the Fins added draft picks five and six. Diesch, especially, deserved to be drafted. He’s long, super-athletic, and a proven P5 commodity. Diesch posted PFF grades of 80.0 or above each of the past two seasons, and showed out with a 98.7 pass-blocking efficiency last year.

McKinley would have been drafted were it not for his pre-draft testing, which included a 4.67 forty and sub-45th-percentile showings in both agility tests. He moves around better than that on the field. I like his fearless style. Coaches and teammates rave about him. He was an All-American last year, breaking up 12 passes and picking off six.

Plus, McKinley once DM’d me about the video game NCAA 2014, so you know he’s got good taste.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (13)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

CB36

242

Bryce Watts

Ashton Youboty

7.89

5115

187

ED34

314

Tyree Johnson

Jabril Frazier

3.48

6027

250

DL25

340

Tayland Humphrey

Josh Augusta

0.96

6003

328

CB41

343

Chris Steele

Sean Murphy-Bunting

7.58

6003

187

RB35

352

Jaylen Warren

Jerick McKinnon

4.82

5080

207

RB46

444

Mataeo Durant

C.J. Marable

6.5

5113

196

OT38

450

Jordan Tucker

Rashod Hill

1.62

6062

344

DL39

457

Donovan Jeter

Jay Bromley

6.24

6031

310

iOL45

466

Chris Owens

Ben Claxton

3.16

6025

305

iOL49

500

Michael Maietti

Brett Romberg

5.79

6013

303

RB51

---

Charles Williams

Salvon Ahmed

3.76

5094

200

iOL56

---

Vincent McConnell

8.36

6045

295

iOL57

---

Jack Badovinac

6.54

6011

303

iOL63

---

Liam Fornadel

4.75

6042

312

iOL78

---

Vitaliy Gurman

8.26

6030

306

OT58

---

Jake Dixon

8.3

6051

310

LB68

---

Jahad Woods

4.15

5096

217

LB82

---

T.D. Moultry

2.08

6013

246

LB75

---

Tyler Dressler

7.74

6021

241

CB85

---

Tyrell Ford

6.66

5106

191

Pittsburgh finished outside the top-5 in the AFC because its UDFA class lacked the high-end talent of some other crops. That said, the Steelers did well to scoop up a bunch of intriguing lottery tickets. The Steelers signed 10 prospects I ranked in the top-500.

Some teams almost exclusively shoot for size/athleticism UDFA prospects who, for one reason or another, didn’t show-out in college. This year, Pittsburgh went the other way, signing a series of players who are better on the field than testing in shorts. Guys who went undrafted because of their athletic profiles, not a lack of skill.

The exception to that was at corner, where Bryce Watts and Chris Steele have NFL frames and athletic profiles. Outside of those two, in the aforementioned group of 10 top-500 prospects, nobody else tested above the 65th-percentile.

Take for instance Tyree Johnson, who led A&M with 8.5 sacks last year. Johnson is undersized, lacks length, and tested poorly. But he plays with good bend and body control and has a deep bag of pass-rushing tricks.

Humphrey is a fun dart throw at NT. He’s a sawed-off space-eater with a quick first-step who admirably wins the pad-level game despite his elephantine frame. But he’s a raw war-daddy, happy to knock heads and shake things up, but sometimes caught out of position or pushed upfield too quickly.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (14)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

WR23

165

Kevin Austin Jr.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

9.94

6023

209

CB34

226

Josh Thompson

Kendall Sheffield

9.55

5114

194

QB11

250

EJ Perry

Taylor Heinecke

9.43

6015

208

TE20

330

Gerrit Prince

Hunter Bryant

4.82

6044

241

ED38

382

De'Shaan Dixon

Will Overstreet

7.06

6042

247

OT32

395

Denzel Okafor

Terrance Beadles

8.96

6032

307

iOL44

454

Nick Ford

Cesar Ruiz

5.34

6050

310

WR108

---

Lujuan Winningham

4.8

6030

198

TE45

---

Grayson Gunter

5.85

6056

250

iOL52

---

Marcus Tatum

Greg Senat

4.56

6065

307

DL76

---

Israel Antwine

7.84

6026

309

LB55

---

Grant Morgan

3.49

5111

224

CB67

---

Benjie Franklin

6.44

5114

172

S65

---

Sean Mahone

4.26

5111

203

K4

---

Andrew Mevis

Cody Parkey

5101

203

Jacksonville had two primary targets. From the $230k in guarantees they handed to each – top-10 in this class and more than any UDFA had received prior to 2022 – it’s clear the Jags expect both to be on the Week 1 roster.

Those prospects are QB EJ Perry and WR Kevin Austin Jr. Perry was initially reported as signing with the Eagles, but he reversed course after finding out that Nevada’s Carson Strong had agreed to a record-setting UDFA contract with Philly. Perry only needs to beat out either CJ Beathard or Jake Luton for a roster spot in Jacksonville. Otherwise, the Jags will try to sneak him him onto the practice squad.

Austin, meanwhile, is a fun dart throw. He has ideal size and athleticism, and popped off for a 44-888-7 line last year amid Notre Dame’s up-and-down quarterback play. Austin’s pre-draft process was dogged by questions about his medical history, maturity, and one-year-wonder collegiate career. But when he’s healthy and locked-in, Austin is a handful for cornerbacks, with a strong blend of size, speed and ball skills.

8. Cleveland Browns (16)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

WR30

206

Isaiah Weston

Robert Davis

9.62

6034

211

CB35

239

Shaun Jolly

Parry Nickerson

6

5086

179

WR55

358

Mike Harley

Marquez Stevenson

6.61

5100

179

WR59

390

Travell Harris

Kermit Whitfield

3.18

5075

185

iOL41

420

Brock Hoffman

Levi Brown

4.21

6034

302

S34

432

D'Anthony Bell

Rayshawn Jenkins

8.99

6005

211

DL37

442

Roderick Perry II

Gerald Willis III

2.24

6013

304

DL40

470

Glen Logan

Roy Philon

5.42

6026

298

OT42

496

Ben Petrula

Jonathan Martin

6.22

6050

316

QB44

---

Felix Harper

6.03

5097

164

TE36

---

Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Rufus French

7.98

6047

257

LB90

---

Silas Kelly

6034

229

CB68

---

Junior Faulk

6002

210

I thought Isaiah Weston would get drafted on measurables and deep-field utility alone. He’s got an ideal blend of size and athleticism, and he knows how to win downfield, averaging 22.6 YPC over 109 career rececptions. The rest of his game is raw, and he’s going to turn 25 in October. But the Browns don’t have much at outside receiver behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones – DPJ would be a good mentor for Weston after arriving with a similar profile, albeit younger – and would love for Weston to emerge as the final receiver on the Week 1 depth chart.

The other interesting name here is Shaun Jolly. Jolly was an awesome Sun Belt corner who defended 25 passes across 34 starts the past three seasons (first-team All-SBC all three years). He’s small, lacks length, and will be a mediocre NFL athlete, but he’s a feisty and heady nickel who is difficult to shake and crashes down in run support. Wouldn’t surprise me if he was Greg Newsome’s primary backup at slot corner next year.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (18)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

OT23

225

Devin Cochran

Will Fries

9.17

6071

306

WR34

232

Jaivon Heiligh

Stanley Morgan Jr.

3.91

6004

202

ED31

265

Carson Wells

Landis Durham

7.27

6026

241

iOL25

288

Ben Brown

Dan Feeney

6051

312

ED41

409

Tariqious Tisdale

Jalyn Holmes

7.09

6047

285

RB44

419

Shermari Jones

Ryan Torain

6.75

6000

213

WR77

---

Kwamie Lassiter II

Lucky Jackson

4.51

5107

185

WR93

---

Jack Sorenson

1.28

6002

189

TE46

---

Justin Rigg

6.5

6057

259

TE50

---

Jordan Wilson

2.46

6035

246

iOL69

---

Desmond Noel

5.08

6036

301

iOL73

---

Stewart Reese

3.23

6052

350

LB45

---

Clarence Hicks

7.35

6017

225

CB64

---

Delonte Hood

7.22

5112

192

CB77

---

Brendan Radley-Hiles

0.64

5077

183

After acquiring three projected offensive line starters earlier in the offseason, the Bengals devoted their premium draft picks to a secondary crying out for help (Daxton Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt and Tycen Anderson).

The Bengals finally have a starting-five along the offensive line they feel good about. But Cincy still had depth concerns and were light on future prospects they felt good about. In the spirit of that, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Bengals aggressively target UDFA offensive linemen.

R4 pick OL Cordell Volson is going to make the Week 1 roster. I think there’s a decent chance he’s joined by one of the top-two UDFA offensive linemen that Cincinnati signed, either Devin Cochran or Ben Brown.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (19)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

WR20

147

Justyn Ross

Jakobi Meyers

2.64

6035

210

LB16

199

Mike Rose

Oren Burks

9.06

6037

243

QB9

217

Dustin Crum

Nathan Peterman

7.21

6012

210

RB17

234

Jerrion Ealy

Ronnie Hillman

6.15

5081

187

LB36

438

Jack Cochrane

Carter Coughlin

9.18

6030

236

RB79

---

Devin Darrington

7.85

5086

215

RB89

---

Tayon Fleet-Davis

5.11

6001

213

WR96

---

Trevor Begue

7.92

5101

188

WR102

---

Bryce Nunnelly

6.03

6003

189

iOL62

---

Chris Glaser

9.07

6040

306

iOL74

---

Gene Pryor

6020

299

iOL82

---

Mike Caliendo

6.85

6040

301

DL45

---

Tristan Nichols

6033

258

DL78

---

Ikenna Onwuasoanya

4.33

6012

302

ED73

---

Brandon Barlow

8.08

6040

256

LB76

---

Jordan Genmark Heath

8.45

6011

226

CB93

---

Caleb Holden

6.86

5090

180

S56

---

Nasir Greer

7.87

6006

209

S59

---

Reggie Stubblefield

2.76

5110

192

S78

---

Qua Brown

6.05

5104

204

S79

---

Komotay Koffie

5.07

5111

194

Kansas City generally fairs better than this in undrafted free agency. But this was a unique drafting year for the Chiefs in that they had five picks inside the top-103 and 10 total. Roster mathematics led to a less-aggressive UDFA strategy.

Still, Kansas City managed to emerge with four intriguing names. ​​Mike Rose has a great blend of size, athleticism, and P5 production. He posted 321 tackles, 41 TFL, 14 passes defended and six INT over 49 games (all starts) in Ames. Rose should have declared after his superb 2020 season but returned and struggled with a rotator cuff injury last fall. He’s a versatile linebacker who should be able to hang around as a reserve and special-teamer.

Dustin Crum is a tough quarterback with a dual-threat element to his game. I think he has a better arm than he was given credit for during the pre-draft process. Ealy is a slasher with receiving chops (67 catches over 22 starts/33 appearances).

My favorite signing, though, was WR Justyn Ross. Ross had to wait a few days after the UDFA free-for-all on Saturday night to sign his contract due to the NFL’s concerns about the congenital fusion of his spine ​​that led to surgery. Ross also dealt with a stress fracture in his left foot last season. He still managed to lead Clemson in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TD.

Prior to the spine injury, Ross was one of college football’s brightest young receiving stars. He posted 46 receptions for 1,000 yards as a freshman and 66 catches for 865 yards as a sophomore while working across from Tee Higgins during the Trevor Lawrence era. Ross has fabulous ball skills, and, at full health, is a handful to corral as a runner after the catch.

Will he ever get back to being that guy? Probably not. And it’s also highly possible that his career is cut short by injuries. But he was an awesome value signing for the Chiefs. Even a fraction of the old Ross was worth a draft pick. He’ll play in the NFL as long as his body allows him to.

11. Denver Broncos (20)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

ED25

142

Christopher Allen

Jacob Pugh

6034

238

CB33

223

Ja'Quan McMillian

Nickell Robey-Coleman

3.6

5096

181

WR57

378

Jalen Virgil

William Franklin

9.16

6001

207

OT31

379

Michael Niese

Seth McKinney

9.21

6032

303

LB41

482

Kadofi Wright

Bo Ruud

6.03

6031

229

WR75

495

Kaden Davis

Johnny Knox

8.34

5116

188

QB26

---

Eric Barriere

Vernon Adams

5

5110

206

RB71

---

Tyreik McAllister

Lexington Thomas

7.39

5090

181

WR90

---

Brandon Johnson

6023

195

TE48

---

Dylan Parham

6050

245

TE57

---

Rodney Williams II

8.87

6032

235

iOL71

---

Jake Stetz

6025

302

iOL80

---

Sebastian Gutierrez

9.84

6047

308

OT49

---

Clayton Bradley

8

6055

317

LB64

---

Kana'i Mauga

6.09

6006

245

CB74

---

Cortez Davis

3.46

5100

181

EDGE Christopher Allen, CB Ja’Quan McMillan and WR Jalen Virgil all have legitimate shots to crack the roster, and LB Kadofi Wright and WR Kaden Davis will be given long looks as well. Allen, who got the most guaranteed cash among the group, is the most intriguing lottery ticket.

A ballyhooed recruit with the body of Adonis, Allen posted six sacks and 13 TFL his first season in the rotation in 2020. But a fractured right foot in the 2021 opener stole what some thought would be his breakout campaign. Unfortunately, it was Allen's second-major collegiate injury following a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason. Denver needs to figure out if he’s an EDGE or an LB. If Allen can stay healthy enough to build up from there, the Broncos may have a player on its hands.

McMillan is the opposite-sort of prospect. He’s small, and not a great athlete, but he started 27 games over three years on campus and posted an eye-opening 40 passes defended. He picks up tells from receivers and rides them along the route. McMillan manages to stay aggressive at the catch point without drawing flags.

Denver left the draft with some concerns with receiver depth. Virgil and Davis are both field-stretching speedsters. Denver is hoping to be put to a hard cut-day decision by whichever of the two performs better in camp.

12. Houston Texans (22)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

WR42

291

Johnny Johnson III

Quan Cosby

5.46

5117

196

OT28

342

Myron Cunningham

Colton Toner

2.12

6055

322

S26

346

Kolby Harvell-Peel

Bacarri Rambo

6.58

5115

213

DL28

357

Kurt Hinish

Kendall Reyes

8.83

6022

302

LB31

380

Jake Hansen

Mike Hull

6006

239

DL41

487

Damion Daniels

John Atkins

1.92

6016

302

WR94

---

Seth Green

7.84

6034

242

WR110

---

Drew Estrada

4.9

5117

195

OT47

---

Darta Lee

2.1

6034

313

LB49

---

Troy Hairston II

5104

231

CB87

---

Jacobi Francis

6.7

5095

191

S51

---

Tristin McCollum

6011

198

I didn’t love Houston’s draft, and I felt similarly about the post-draft strategy. Houston’s weak two-deep should have been a big selling point to NFL agents, but the Texans somehow didn’t sign a prospect within my pre-draft top-290.

The cream of the crop was Oregon’s Johnny Johnson, who had less than 600 receiving yards while dropping as many balls (3) as he had TD catches over 17 games the past two years. He’s coming off a foot injury and ran a 4.62 forty at his pro day.

OT ​​Myron Cunningham, S Kolby Harvell-Peel, DT Kurt Hinish, LB Jake Hansen, and DT Damion Daniels will all be given shots to make the Week 1 active roster, but each have capped ceilings even things break right.

13. New York Jets (26)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

RB25

284

Zonovan Knight

Khalil Herbert

5.84

5107

209

ED37

350

Ali Fayad

Wyatt Ray

4.44

6015

248

DL34

422

C.J. Brewer

Ricky Walker

6.08

6016

288

TE27

494

John Chenal

Ben Mason

9.33

6024

254

QB28

---

Nick Starkel

Collin Hill

1.7

6041

217

QB29

---

Liam Welch

Case Keenum

6013

210

QB41

---

Breylin Smith

6023

227

RB63

---

DeAndre Torrey

Larry Rountree III

6.03

5070

201

WR118

---

Irvin Charles

8.39

6041

228

WR119

---

Keshunn Abram

9.2

6013

194

TE31

---

Brett Borske

Rico Gathers

7.35

6061

265

TE32

---

Daniel Imatorbhebhe

Dante Rosario

3.28

6032

226

TE49

---

Isiah Macklin

5.72

6040

236

OT55

---

Airon Servais

4.89

6056

307

DL69

---

Savion Williams

2.79

6032

281

LB47

---

DQ Thomas

6015

226

LB86

---

Jeremiah Tyler

4.29

6007

223

CB57

---

Tony Adams

Craig Mager

9.74

5114

203

CB76

---

Devin Rockette

5.24

5094

180

CB82

---

Allan George

8.66

5112

191

CB96

---

Darion Dunn

2.74

6000

195

CB108

---

Jeremy Webb

6026

201

S42

---

Omar Fortt

Delvon Randall

7.58

6002

213

S49

---

Nowoola Awopetu

5112

197

S58

---

Jordan Mosley

5.82

6000

201

K5

---

Nick Sciba

5095

197

The Jets, like the Bears, eschewed UDFA bidding wars and instead opted to bring in a bevy of prospects for tryouts.

I liked RB Zonovan Knight at NC State. “Bam” posted 790-plus yards from scrimmage all three campaigns on campus and has preternatural contact balance. Last year, he ranked No. 12 in this class in elusive rating, and No. 14 in broken tackles forced. Knight also utility in the passing game. He’s a smooth route-runner and a fixer in pass-pro, smart, physical, capable, and enthusiastic. It would be nice if he could gain 10-15 pounds without further depreciating his quickness. Either way, the question will be if he has the athleticism to threaten NFL defenses.

Ali Fayad posted enormous production in the MAC – career 28.5 sacks and 53 TFL – but lacks measureables. Chenal picked the right spot, in that the Jets use fullbacks, but he’s a longshot for the Week 1 roster unless Nick Bawden suffers an injury.

​​14. Buffalo Bills (29)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

TE17

296

Jalen Wydermyer

Jared Pinkney

1

6040

257

RB41

393

Raheem Blackshear

Ito Smith

6.01

5093

194

OT33

405

Alec Anderson

Cole Boozer

1.03

6051

304

OT35

426

Derek Kerstetter

Simon Stepaniak

7.83

6044

305

iOL43

447

Tanner Owen

Xavier Fulton

9.43

6042

307

WR76

---

Neil Pau'u

Sage Surratt

5

6034

205

WR103

---

Keith Corbin

5.21

6006

191

WR122

---

Malik Williams

5.19

5067

196

DL62

---

Prince Emili

2.38

6005

295

ED56

---

Kingsley Jonathan

6025

259

CB65

---

Ja'Marcus Ingram

9.05

6010

185

CB109

---

Travon Fuller

6.28

6003

179

S77

---

Jay Lenard

6010

209

K11

---

Brandon Ruiz

5100

180

One year ago, Texas A&M Jalen Wydermyer was a consensus 2022 top-three TE… and TE1 on a number of boards. But a disastrous calendar year caused his stock to drop more than Bitcoin. The receiving smoothness we saw pre-2021 disappeared with Kellen Mond off to the NFL.

The Aggies’ suffered through poor quarterback play last year, but that’s hardly an excuse. Wydermyer dropped eight balls for an abysmal 16.7% drop rate. His blocking also mysteriously dropped-off, both in the run game and when asked to stay back in pass-pro.

The coup-de-gras on his plummet came during pre-draft testing, when Wydermyer ran a 5.02 forty and posted a 9th-percentile athletic composite despite ducking the agility drills that may have tanked the composite even further.

But receiving skill is a tough thing to teach at this position, and Wydermyer displayed it in college football’s premier conference prior to last year. He also retains potential as a blocker if his technique can be worked on – he’s got the frame and length for the work at the next level, certainly.

With Wydermyer, there’s the chance of a long-term roster cog. I don’t see that in the rest of the group.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (30)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

RB34

344

Leddie Brown

Jeremy Langford

6.24

6001

215

WR63

417

Trevon Bradford

DeAndrew White

4.24

5100

179

QB21

429

Brandon Peters

Nick Fitzgerald

8.88

6044

228

RB49

475

Kevin Marks Jr.

Tre Harbison

4.96

5111

200

CB56

498

Brandon Sebastian

James Pierre

3

6001

182

QB25

---

Stone Smartt

Zach Conque

8.93

6041

226

TE42

---

Erik Krommenhoek

Sal Canella

6.11

6052

245

iOL88

---

Isaac Weaver

5.86

6064

310

ED79

---

Ty Shelby

8.04

6037

249

LB66

---

Kendricks Gladney Jr.

4.72

5106

209

LB93

---

Tyreek Maddox-Williams

6.87

6004

228

CB75

---

Skyler Thomas

5087

184

S85

---

Raheem Layne

3.71

5111

192

K10

---

James McCourt

6010

216

The Chargers only signed five UDFA prospects on my top-500 board, and two of them – Leddie Brown and Kevin Marks Jr. – face extremely long odds to make the roster after LA drafted a pair of running backs on Day 3 (Isaiah Spiller and Zander Horvath).

Travon Bradford lacks size and athleticism and failed to crack 650 receiving yards in any of his six seasons on campus. Brandon Sebastian also may lack the athleticism for the next level.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Chargers try Brandon Peters at tight end. Peters is like Nick Fitzgerald in that he’s a big prospect with good mobility. He’s also like Fitzgerald in that he categorically lacks NFL accuracy. But as a tight end, Peters has 67th-percentile NFL athleticism. Including a 90th-percentile-or-better vertical jump, broad jump, and 10-yard split.

16. New England Patriots (31)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

ED30

211

LaBryan Ray

Kingsley Keke

6.65

6042

286

QB13

266

D'Eriq King

Quenton Flowers

5.46

5086

197

S37

460

Brenden Schooler

Kai Nacua

9.78

6015

203

WR116

---

Jake Parker

7.26

5116

200

iOL77

---

Liam Shanahan

8.9

6045

305

iOL90

---

Kody Russey

8.71

6015

301

DL70

---

Jared Brinkman

6.5

6002

292

ED58

---

DaMarcus Mitchell

5.49

6026

260

CB95

---

Devin Hafford

8.3

5096

195

S97

---

Coby Tippett

3.73

5082

195

P7

---

Jake Julien

6020

217

Last year, the Patriots became the only organization in my four years doing this to not sign a UDFA on Saturday night after the draft. The Patriots’ streak of having at least one undrafted rookie making its initial 53-man roster for 17-straight seasons appeared to be in serious doubt. But K Quinn Nordin, signed a week after the draft, ended up hanging on the roster to extend New England's streak to 18 years.

Between EDGE LaBryan Ray, OW D'Eriq King, S Brenden Schooler and OT Kody Russey, I think we’ll see that streak extend to 19. Ray’s biggest issue is health. He was a top-25 overall recruit coming out of high school but only played 850 snaps across five years at Alabama after suffering two separate feet injuries, two separate elbow injuries, and a groin injury.

King is a homeless man’s Kyler Murray in the vein of a Seneca Wallace or Quenton Flowers. His best chance to win a Week 1 job is converting back to receiver, a position he played early-on in his career at Houston. The Patriots have already pitched King on a “slash” designation. “I talked to [director of player personnel] Matt Groh, and he was excited,” King said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything—receiver, quarterback, running back—whatever I can do to stick.”

Brenden Schooler bounced between three FBS programs over six years in school, with his first and last seasons spent at safety and everything in-between at receiver. He’s extremely raw, but Schooler has one thing heavily working in his favor to convince the Patriots to keep him on the Year 1 roster: He’s an awesome special-teamer who could contribute on nearly every unit until he’s ready to join the defensive backfield rotation.

The Patriots clearly like Russey, giving him $180k in guarantees. Russey lacks size, but tested well. He’ll enter camp as C3 on the depth chart behind David Andrews and James Ferentz. What a twosome to learn from! Andrews has started 86 games over seven years in the NFL after arriving as a UDFA. Ferentz is entering his ninth NFL season after going undrafted.

Overall UDFA class rankings

Rank

Team

1

Cowboys

2

Colts

3

Saints

4

Ravens

5

Eagles

6

Raiders

7

Titans

8

Dolphins

9

Giants

10

Falcons

11

49ers

12

Packers

13

Steelers

14

Jaguars

15

Lions

16

Browns

17

Seahawks

18

Bengals

19

Chiefs

20

Broncos

21

Bears

22

Texans

23

Panthers

24

Rams

25

Bucs

26

Jets

27

Commanders

28

Cardinals

29

Bills

30

Chargers

31

Patriots

32

Vikings

Top unsigned UDFA with no reported tryouts:

Quarterback

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

Cole Johnson

QB18

6043

220

5.69

Dan Orlovsky

Zerrick Cooper

QB24

6022

230

1.72

Zac Lee

McKenzie Milton

QB30

5111

194

1.78

Stephen Garcia

Patrick O'Brien

QB32

6043

220

3.68

Dayne Crist

Jett Duffey

QB33

5117

196

3.44

Blake Barnett

Juwan Carter

QB34

5107

179

3.91

Chase Litton

Jawon Pass

QB35

6041

240

3.16

Bobby Reid

Keon Howard

QB38

6010

215

Tre Roberson

Daniel Smith

QB39

5112

199

2.56

Dane Evans

Rogan Wells

QB45

6030

210

Geremy Hickbottom

QB46

6045

235

1.17

Joe Mancuso

QB47

6026

219

8.38

Running back

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

Master Teague III*

RB38

5112

221

9.84

Mike Anderson

Cam'Ron Harris

RB42

5086

214

Daniel Lasco

Devin Wynn

RB56

5100

205

Javon Leak

Vavae Malepeai

RB57

5107

212

Brandon Bolden

Stephen Carr

RB58

5114

211

1.76

Bernard Pierce

Abdul Adams

RB64

5104

204

7.62

Fozzy Whittaker

Tyler Nevens

RB65

5104

238

0.78

Rudi Johnson

Quay Holmes

RB66

6004

220

2.46

Jarvarris Williams

Kingston Davis

RB67

5112

235

8.12

Kevan Barlow

Ivory Kelly-Martin

RB68

5100

200

5

Antonio Williams

Joshua Mack

RB70

5112

201

0.21

Cade Carney

Mulbah Car

RB72

5104

210

5.88

Silas Redd

Ja'Darius Woods

RB73

5055

193

6.67

Chad Morton

Kareem Walker

RB74

6001

209

2.3

Malik Williams

Bradrick Shaw

RB75

6014

220

7.24

Rico Dowdle

Marcus Williams Jr.

RB76

5094

206

7.83

Bobby Rainey

Deon McIntosh

RB80

5102

197

0.55

Michael Roots

RB81

5086

204

3.01

BJ Smith

RB82

5077

199

3.46

Morgan Ellison

RB83

6010

230

Darien Rencher

RB84

5075

192

5.65

Quardraiz Wadley

RB85

5105

207

3.04

Alan Lamar

RB86

5076

202

Sean McGrew

RB87

5065

176

0.53

Martell Pettaway

RB88

5085

204

Marcel Dancy

RB89

5084

198

3.25

Dawson Downing

RB90

5113

218

7.68

*Teague originally signed with the Bears before being waived on May 9.

Wide receiver

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

Savon Scarver*

WR60

5106

184

7.43

John Capel

K.D. Nixon

WR66

5065

190

1.82

Sammie Stroughter

Tyler Snead

WR67

5070

174

2.29

Penny Hart

Theo Howard

WR81

6002

188

2.54

Byron Marshall

Henry Litwin*

WR84

5110

189

7.18

Ray-Ray McCloud

Dahu Green

WR107

6040

194

Octavius Evans

WR111

6006

202

3.61

Kendric Pryor

WR115

5104

183

5.5

Landon Lenoir*

WR117

3.32

Cyrus Holder*

WR123

6026

198

8.37

*Scarver, Litwin, Lenoir and Holder originally signed with the Bears before being released.

TE/FB

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

Clint Ratkovich

TE19

6005

236

9.39

Danny Vitale

Trae Barry

TE34

6061

250

0.95

Cary Angeline

Matt Lynch

TE43

6043

240

4.2

Mitchell Brinkman

TE47

6022

246

6.21

Aaron Hackett

TE52

6011

236

1.05

Juan Rodriguez

TE59

6016

234

2.4

Jace Williams

TE61

6045

216

3.61

Xavier Gaines

TE64

6020

231

7.79

*Ratkovich tore his ACL during a workout at the Packers' local day on April 8. He's expected to receive interest once healthy.

Cain Madden

iOL61

6024

310

2.12

Khalique Washington

iOL79

6035

313

4.81

Orlando Umana

iOL81

6034

311

2.49

Kohl Levao

iOL85

6047

324

3.19

Jack Wohlabaugh

iOL87

6024

307

Isaiah Edwards

iOL92

6060

350

2.7

Offensive tackle

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Greg Long

OT48

6034

304

Uzo Osuji

OT51

6063

301

7.82

Antione Frazier

OT57

6037

327

5.93

Mark Brooks

OT60

6057

304

6.71

Alex Akingbulu

OT62

6054

310

6.38

Kooper Richardson

OT63

6046

302

8.54

Payton Muljo

OT64

6055

301

4.39

Eric Magwood

OT65

6034

295

1.27

Tyrone Riley

OT67

6060

291

3.79

TJ Jackson

OT68

6062

349

Tarik Adams

OT70

6031

325

1.33

Columbus Willis

OT71

6045

333

Tison Gray

OT72

6042

328

4.81

Jacob Vance

OT73

6040

308

Colby Ragland

OT74

6046

300

1.71

Defensive line

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

Mohamed Diallo

DL32

6050

285

Byron Cowart

Marcus Brown

DL42

6015

290

1.52

Julius Turner

DL43

5113

281

6.68

Tony Fair

DL46

6013

343

0.71

Daquan Newkirk

DL52

6025

328

2.83

Javaree Jackson

DL54

6036

280

3.37

Bryson Donnell

DL58

6006

303

6.35

Markell Utsey

DL60

6024

281

4.66

A'javius Brown

DL64

6001

323

DaShawn Crawford

DL66

6002

287

4.55

Kevin Kegler

DL72

5.89

CJ Wright

DL74

5107

284

1.35

Jeremy Meiser

DL75

6022

296

4.79

Macai Bruce

DL79

5114

276

Weston Kramer

DL81

6007

279

8.26

Miles Fox

DL82

6000

289

8.05

Woo Scott Jr.

DL85

5114

306

3.59

Dominion Ezinwa

DL87

6040

283

6.25

Antwuan Jackson

DL89

6021

298

3.13

Viane Moala

DL90

6061

309

EDGE

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

Adam Anderson*

EDGE28

6040

236

9.37

Barkevious Mingo

Tre Williams

EDGE36

6043

253

2.57

Tarell Basham

JW Jones

EDGE60

6030

256

Manny Walker

EDGE62

6035

239

8.89

Mandy Alonso

EDGE63

6017

285

Aaron Sterling

EDGE66

6005

245

5.03

Cody Roscoe

EDGE68

5113

253

9

Josiah Erickson

EDGE77

6010

224

4

Chris Turner

EDGE81

6032

269

5.51

Kailon Davis

EDGE82

6017

242

3.2

Josh Greenwood

EDGE84

6002

284

6.53

Tristen Vance

EDGE86

5107

228

3.78

*Anderson was indicted by a grand jury on rape charges in late-April. His arraignment is scheduled for June 13.

Linebacker

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Colin Schooler

LB46

5116

229

7.59

Jaylan Alexander*

LB63

6005

236

1.31

Cole McCubrey

LB65

5114

227

8.49

Ben Davis

LB72

6034

237

7.36

Justin Rice

LB74

6016

226

4.34

Lakia Henry

LB77

5110

231

1.23

Kenny Hebert

LB81

6033

230

6.54

Noah Burks

LB87

6023

235

4.71

Noah Harvey

LB91

6031

230

8.3

Eric Munoz

LB92

5116

220

5.74

Blaze Alldredge

LB94

6013

225

6.86

Phil Campbell III

LB96

6004

219

5.7

William Kwenkeu

LB97

6001

221

7.26

Deontay Anderson

LB98

6014

218

6

Jaylen Jenkins

LB99

5116

205

Terry Myrick

LB100

5106

222

5.42

*Alexander originally signed with the Bears before being waived on May 9.

Cornerback

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

Nick Grant

CB52

6007

190

4.97

Tre Flowers

Leonard Johnson

CB78

6003

194

6.7

Keondre Ko

CB90

5112

190

6.48

Dominique Long

CB91

6013

200

8.33

Kenneth George Jr.

CB94

5116

194

6.36

Phillip Howard

CB97

5100

187

4.29

Jesse Bramble

CB101

5107

203

6.76

Freddie Johnson

CB105

6001

183

7.6

Jordan Perry

CB111

5112

178

2.37

Safety

Rank

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

Amari Carter

S40

5114

200

5.04

Justin Evans

Evan Fields

S54

5116

201

Logan Stewart

S60

5113

204

7.76

Brandon Drayton

S64

6014

197

5.93

Mike Palmer

S71

6012

194

2.28

Richard Dames

S74

5106

190

1.55

Jack Fagot

S76

6003

194

8.04

Tyrone Hill Jr.

S80

6005

206

8.64

Daniel Wright

S81

6000

187

2.41

Dy'Vonne Inyang

S84

6001

177

4.25

Tyree Robinson

S88

5104

190

1.32

Raekwon Chatman

S91

5115

186

2.98

Collin Wilder

S93

5103

195

3.84

James Jones IV

S94

6002

192

4.87

Caleb Brown

S98

6006

220

5.55

Cameron Lewis

S100

6003

191

3.56

*Carter originally signed with the Bears before being waived on May 9.

