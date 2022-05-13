AFC UDFA class grades

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The rankings in parenthesis indicate overall NFL ranking. Team tables below include tryouts (tryout players not included in ranking formula). Listed at the bottom of the column are the top unsigned UDFA who haven't received reported tryout offers.

Click here for NFC UDFA grades if you missed them.

The Colts signed three players I ranked inside my top-200 – LB JoJo Domann (R4 grade), QB Jack Coan (R5), and OT Ryan Van Demark (R6). In addition, the club signed one RB I had a draftable grade on (D'Vonte Price, R7) and one who fell just outside that range (Max Borghi).

It wasn’t just the high-end UDFA talent that earned the Colts best-in-show in the AFC. Beyond the five headliners I just mentioned, the Colts signed eight additional prospects that I ranked between Nos. 301-473 on my pre-draft board. That group of 13 had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite in the 72nd-percentile.

It confused me that Domann wasn’t drafted. He went to Nebraska as a safety and brought the coverage chops to linebacker when he was converted in 2019. Domann broke up 16 passes in 24 starts/30 appearances over the last three seasons. He has the instincts and athleticism for the work, running a 4.62 with an elite 6.88 three-cone during pre-draft testing.

Domann’s also a sideline-to-sideline presence in the running game. Domann was one of only three linebackers in this class who finished top-10 in overall PFF grade, coverage grade, and run-defense grade (Devin Lloyd and Malcolm Rodriguez were the others).

This was a great landing spot for Jack Coan. The Colts are going to take his development seriously, without a long-term contingency plan beyond Matt Ryan. And how cool is it that Coan reunites with former Wisconsin teammate RB Jonathan Taylor? Coan needs a strong running game to play-action off of, and he knows from experience that Taylor will provide it.

During my four years ranking UDFA classes, the Ravens have easily been the AFC’s best at signing undrafted talent. I mentioned in yesterday’s NFC UDFA column that three NFL teams – the Cowboys, Saints, and Eagles – had ranked in the top-10 of these rankings all four years. The Ravens barely missed that designation, ranking No. 11 in 2019, No. 9 in 2020, and No. 2 in 2021 before this year's No. 4 finish.

Baltimore signed four draftable talents on my board – WR Makai Polk, LB Zakoby McClain, LB Jeremiah Moon, and WR Devon Williams. The Ravens were extremely aggressive in the UDFA market with receivers and LB in particular. Baltimore signed two additional top-500 overall prospects at each position – WRs Slade Bolden and Emeka Emezie, and LBs Josh Ross and Diego Fagot.

I loved Baltimore’s draft, but I found it interesting that the Ravens didn’t pick a receiver after trading Hollywood Brown for a first-round pick (that eventually became C Tyler Linderbaum). The Ravens, who staunchly stick as close to a BPA ethos as possible, felt there were better values to be had at other positions on Days 2-3 while other teams aggressively reached for receivers.

But with an uninspiring top-six on the depth chart at the position – including ​​Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace, Binjimen Victor, and Jaylon Moore – the Ravens needed to add legitimate camp competitors and did. It’s entirely possible that two UDFA receivers will make Baltimore’s roster.

Linebacker was another need area due to Josh Bynes’ age and David Ojabo’s compromised 2022 availability. Either McClain or Ross could hang on the active roster as a developmental nod to the post-Bynes future. Moon makes a ton of sense slipping into Ojabo’s projected roster spot until the latter’s return.

3. Las Vegas Raiders (6)

The Raiders didn’t pick until No. 90 overall in the draft, and they made only six picks. This gave them a very strong argument to NFL agents during the UDFA free-for-all and Las Vegas capitalized.

The Raiders signed seven prospects ranked inside my top-300, four of whom I had draftable grades on. Webb is extremely raw but has the size/athleticism profile you can dream on and work with. Plus, he plays special teams, which could justify a roster spot during his development phase.

Turner has good ball skills and breaks tackles after the catch but doesn’t chance directions suddenly, making it difficult to separate. Olaseni played soccer and basketball as a child in London, and didn’t discover football until 2014. He was only a one-year starter in the P5 and has a ways to go – but you can dream on the frame, length, play strength, and light feet. Perfect guy to sneak on the practice squad.

McCormick is undersized but skilled – he’s going to have to beat out veteran Ameer Abdullah and R7 pick Brittain Brown to have a shot to crack the roster (he might need an injury in addition to that), but is going to be given a shot. I liked Garbers’ odds of cracking the Week 1 active roster until Las Vegas’ trade for Jarrett Stidham this week. Garbers is likely practice-squad bound.

The Raiders clearly see something in Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. After giving him $207k in bonuses, Tagovailoa-Amosa is going to be given every opportunity to hang around as well.

4. Tennessee Titans (7)

The Titans didn’t take a DT in the NFL Draft but signed two of the best left immediately upon its conclusion in Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy and Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett. Both were multi-year collegiate contributors. The Titans don’t have much behind Jeffery Simmons and Teair Tart, so the investments made sense. I’d expect at least one of Peevy and Garrett to make the Week 1 roster.

Andrew Rupcich has an ideal blend of size and athleticism. Making a massive leap up from NAIA, Rupcich needs to play lower and with better technique. It’s likely that the Titans will ultimately be able to sneak him onto the practice squad. Rupcich gave me Ben Bartch vibes during the pre-draft process.

I like the odds of either Roberson or Lewis to make the opening-day roster. Those two have opposite stories. Roberson showed lock-to-be-drafted skills earlier in his career, but saw his past three seasons either wrecked or affected by injuries. When he’s right, he’s a Tylan Wallace-like deep threat.

Lewis was a slot receiver in Air Force’s triple-option offense who came out of nowhere to explode for almost 30 yards per reception last season. He admitted during the pre-draft process that he didn’t even expect to participate in a pro day until after the team’s bowl game when a coach convinced him to. Lewis has the movement skills and hands to potentially take advantage of this opportunity.

5. Miami Dolphins (8)

Similarly to the Raiders, the Dolphins were able to sell their lack of draft picks to UDFAs as a better opportunity to crack the opening roster. Miami only had four picks, none inside the top-100.

With OT ​​Kellen Diesch and S Verone McKinley III, I believe the Fins added draft picks five and six. Diesch, especially, deserved to be drafted. He’s long, super-athletic, and a proven P5 commodity. Diesch posted PFF grades of 80.0 or above each of the past two seasons, and showed out with a 98.7 pass-blocking efficiency last year.

McKinley would have been drafted were it not for his pre-draft testing, which included a 4.67 forty and sub-45th-percentile showings in both agility tests. He moves around better than that on the field. I like his fearless style. Coaches and teammates rave about him. He was an All-American last year, breaking up 12 passes and picking off six.

Plus, McKinley once DM’d me about the video game NCAA 2014, so you know he’s got good taste.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (13)

Pittsburgh finished outside the top-5 in the AFC because its UDFA class lacked the high-end talent of some other crops. That said, the Steelers did well to scoop up a bunch of intriguing lottery tickets. The Steelers signed 10 prospects I ranked in the top-500.

Some teams almost exclusively shoot for size/athleticism UDFA prospects who, for one reason or another, didn’t show-out in college. This year, Pittsburgh went the other way, signing a series of players who are better on the field than testing in shorts. Guys who went undrafted because of their athletic profiles, not a lack of skill.

The exception to that was at corner, where Bryce Watts and Chris Steele have NFL frames and athletic profiles. Outside of those two, in the aforementioned group of 10 top-500 prospects, nobody else tested above the 65th-percentile.

Take for instance Tyree Johnson, who led A&M with 8.5 sacks last year. Johnson is undersized, lacks length, and tested poorly. But he plays with good bend and body control and has a deep bag of pass-rushing tricks.

Humphrey is a fun dart throw at NT. He’s a sawed-off space-eater with a quick first-step who admirably wins the pad-level game despite his elephantine frame. But he’s a raw war-daddy, happy to knock heads and shake things up, but sometimes caught out of position or pushed upfield too quickly.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (14)

Jacksonville had two primary targets. From the $230k in guarantees they handed to each – top-10 in this class and more than any UDFA had received prior to 2022 – it’s clear the Jags expect both to be on the Week 1 roster.

Those prospects are QB EJ Perry and WR Kevin Austin Jr. Perry was initially reported as signing with the Eagles, but he reversed course after finding out that Nevada’s Carson Strong had agreed to a record-setting UDFA contract with Philly. Perry only needs to beat out either CJ Beathard or Jake Luton for a roster spot in Jacksonville. Otherwise, the Jags will try to sneak him him onto the practice squad.

Austin, meanwhile, is a fun dart throw. He has ideal size and athleticism, and popped off for a 44-888-7 line last year amid Notre Dame’s up-and-down quarterback play. Austin’s pre-draft process was dogged by questions about his medical history, maturity, and one-year-wonder collegiate career. But when he’s healthy and locked-in, Austin is a handful for cornerbacks, with a strong blend of size, speed and ball skills.

8. Cleveland Browns (16)

I thought Isaiah Weston would get drafted on measurables and deep-field utility alone. He’s got an ideal blend of size and athleticism, and he knows how to win downfield, averaging 22.6 YPC over 109 career rececptions. The rest of his game is raw, and he’s going to turn 25 in October. But the Browns don’t have much at outside receiver behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones – DPJ would be a good mentor for Weston after arriving with a similar profile, albeit younger – and would love for Weston to emerge as the final receiver on the Week 1 depth chart.

The other interesting name here is Shaun Jolly. Jolly was an awesome Sun Belt corner who defended 25 passes across 34 starts the past three seasons (first-team All-SBC all three years). He’s small, lacks length, and will be a mediocre NFL athlete, but he’s a feisty and heady nickel who is difficult to shake and crashes down in run support. Wouldn’t surprise me if he was Greg Newsome’s primary backup at slot corner next year.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (18)

After acquiring three projected offensive line starters earlier in the offseason, the Bengals devoted their premium draft picks to a secondary crying out for help (Daxton Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt and Tycen Anderson).

The Bengals finally have a starting-five along the offensive line they feel good about. But Cincy still had depth concerns and were light on future prospects they felt good about. In the spirit of that, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Bengals aggressively target UDFA offensive linemen.

R4 pick OL Cordell Volson is going to make the Week 1 roster. I think there’s a decent chance he’s joined by one of the top-two UDFA offensive linemen that Cincinnati signed, either Devin Cochran or Ben Brown.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (19)

Kansas City generally fairs better than this in undrafted free agency. But this was a unique drafting year for the Chiefs in that they had five picks inside the top-103 and 10 total. Roster mathematics led to a less-aggressive UDFA strategy.

Still, Kansas City managed to emerge with four intriguing names. ​​Mike Rose has a great blend of size, athleticism, and P5 production. He posted 321 tackles, 41 TFL, 14 passes defended and six INT over 49 games (all starts) in Ames. Rose should have declared after his superb 2020 season but returned and struggled with a rotator cuff injury last fall. He’s a versatile linebacker who should be able to hang around as a reserve and special-teamer.

Dustin Crum is a tough quarterback with a dual-threat element to his game. I think he has a better arm than he was given credit for during the pre-draft process. Ealy is a slasher with receiving chops (67 catches over 22 starts/33 appearances).

My favorite signing, though, was WR Justyn Ross. Ross had to wait a few days after the UDFA free-for-all on Saturday night to sign his contract due to the NFL’s concerns about the congenital fusion of his spine ​​that led to surgery. Ross also dealt with a stress fracture in his left foot last season. He still managed to lead Clemson in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TD.

Prior to the spine injury, Ross was one of college football’s brightest young receiving stars. He posted 46 receptions for 1,000 yards as a freshman and 66 catches for 865 yards as a sophomore while working across from Tee Higgins during the Trevor Lawrence era. Ross has fabulous ball skills, and, at full health, is a handful to corral as a runner after the catch.

Will he ever get back to being that guy? Probably not. And it’s also highly possible that his career is cut short by injuries. But he was an awesome value signing for the Chiefs. Even a fraction of the old Ross was worth a draft pick. He’ll play in the NFL as long as his body allows him to.

11. Denver Broncos (20)

EDGE Christopher Allen, CB Ja’Quan McMillan and WR Jalen Virgil all have legitimate shots to crack the roster, and LB Kadofi Wright and WR Kaden Davis will be given long looks as well. Allen, who got the most guaranteed cash among the group, is the most intriguing lottery ticket.

A ballyhooed recruit with the body of Adonis, Allen posted six sacks and 13 TFL his first season in the rotation in 2020. But a fractured right foot in the 2021 opener stole what some thought would be his breakout campaign. Unfortunately, it was Allen's second-major collegiate injury following a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason. Denver needs to figure out if he’s an EDGE or an LB. If Allen can stay healthy enough to build up from there, the Broncos may have a player on its hands.

McMillan is the opposite-sort of prospect. He’s small, and not a great athlete, but he started 27 games over three years on campus and posted an eye-opening 40 passes defended. He picks up tells from receivers and rides them along the route. McMillan manages to stay aggressive at the catch point without drawing flags.

Denver left the draft with some concerns with receiver depth. Virgil and Davis are both field-stretching speedsters. Denver is hoping to be put to a hard cut-day decision by whichever of the two performs better in camp.

12. Houston Texans (22)

I didn’t love Houston’s draft, and I felt similarly about the post-draft strategy. Houston’s weak two-deep should have been a big selling point to NFL agents, but the Texans somehow didn’t sign a prospect within my pre-draft top-290.

The cream of the crop was Oregon’s Johnny Johnson, who had less than 600 receiving yards while dropping as many balls (3) as he had TD catches over 17 games the past two years. He’s coming off a foot injury and ran a 4.62 forty at his pro day.

OT ​​Myron Cunningham, S Kolby Harvell-Peel, DT Kurt Hinish, LB Jake Hansen, and DT Damion Daniels will all be given shots to make the Week 1 active roster, but each have capped ceilings even things break right.

13. New York Jets (26)

The Jets, like the Bears, eschewed UDFA bidding wars and instead opted to bring in a bevy of prospects for tryouts.

I liked RB Zonovan Knight at NC State. “Bam” posted 790-plus yards from scrimmage all three campaigns on campus and has preternatural contact balance. Last year, he ranked No. 12 in this class in elusive rating, and No. 14 in broken tackles forced. Knight also utility in the passing game. He’s a smooth route-runner and a fixer in pass-pro, smart, physical, capable, and enthusiastic. It would be nice if he could gain 10-15 pounds without further depreciating his quickness. Either way, the question will be if he has the athleticism to threaten NFL defenses.

Ali Fayad posted enormous production in the MAC – career 28.5 sacks and 53 TFL – but lacks measureables. Chenal picked the right spot, in that the Jets use fullbacks, but he’s a longshot for the Week 1 roster unless Nick Bawden suffers an injury.

​​14. Buffalo Bills (29)

One year ago, Texas A&M Jalen Wydermyer was a consensus 2022 top-three TE… and TE1 on a number of boards. But a disastrous calendar year caused his stock to drop more than Bitcoin. The receiving smoothness we saw pre-2021 disappeared with Kellen Mond off to the NFL.

The Aggies’ suffered through poor quarterback play last year, but that’s hardly an excuse. Wydermyer dropped eight balls for an abysmal 16.7% drop rate. His blocking also mysteriously dropped-off, both in the run game and when asked to stay back in pass-pro.

The coup-de-gras on his plummet came during pre-draft testing, when Wydermyer ran a 5.02 forty and posted a 9th-percentile athletic composite despite ducking the agility drills that may have tanked the composite even further.

But receiving skill is a tough thing to teach at this position, and Wydermyer displayed it in college football’s premier conference prior to last year. He also retains potential as a blocker if his technique can be worked on – he’s got the frame and length for the work at the next level, certainly.

With Wydermyer, there’s the chance of a long-term roster cog. I don’t see that in the rest of the group.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (30)

The Chargers only signed five UDFA prospects on my top-500 board, and two of them – Leddie Brown and Kevin Marks Jr. – face extremely long odds to make the roster after LA drafted a pair of running backs on Day 3 (Isaiah Spiller and Zander Horvath).

Travon Bradford lacks size and athleticism and failed to crack 650 receiving yards in any of his six seasons on campus. Brandon Sebastian also may lack the athleticism for the next level.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Chargers try Brandon Peters at tight end. Peters is like Nick Fitzgerald in that he’s a big prospect with good mobility. He’s also like Fitzgerald in that he categorically lacks NFL accuracy. But as a tight end, Peters has 67th-percentile NFL athleticism. Including a 90th-percentile-or-better vertical jump, broad jump, and 10-yard split.

16. New England Patriots (31)

Pos Rank Name Comp RAS HT WT ED30 211 LaBryan Ray Kingsley Keke 6.65 6042 286 QB13 266 D'Eriq King Quenton Flowers 5.46 5086 197 S37 460 Brenden Schooler Kai Nacua 9.78 6015 203 WR116 --- Jake Parker 7.26 5116 200 iOL77 --- Liam Shanahan 8.9 6045 305 iOL90 --- Kody Russey 8.71 6015 301 DL70 --- Jared Brinkman 6.5 6002 292 ED58 --- DaMarcus Mitchell 5.49 6026 260 CB95 --- Devin Hafford 8.3 5096 195 S97 --- Coby Tippett 3.73 5082 195 P7 --- Jake Julien 6020 217

Last year, the Patriots became the only organization in my four years doing this to not sign a UDFA on Saturday night after the draft. The Patriots’ streak of having at least one undrafted rookie making its initial 53-man roster for 17-straight seasons appeared to be in serious doubt. But K Quinn Nordin, signed a week after the draft, ended up hanging on the roster to extend New England's streak to 18 years.

Between EDGE LaBryan Ray, OW D'Eriq King, S Brenden Schooler and OT Kody Russey, I think we’ll see that streak extend to 19. Ray’s biggest issue is health. He was a top-25 overall recruit coming out of high school but only played 850 snaps across five years at Alabama after suffering two separate feet injuries, two separate elbow injuries, and a groin injury.

King is a homeless man’s Kyler Murray in the vein of a Seneca Wallace or Quenton Flowers. His best chance to win a Week 1 job is converting back to receiver, a position he played early-on in his career at Houston. The Patriots have already pitched King on a “slash” designation. “I talked to [director of player personnel] Matt Groh, and he was excited,” King said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything—receiver, quarterback, running back—whatever I can do to stick.”

Brenden Schooler bounced between three FBS programs over six years in school, with his first and last seasons spent at safety and everything in-between at receiver. He’s extremely raw, but Schooler has one thing heavily working in his favor to convince the Patriots to keep him on the Year 1 roster: He’s an awesome special-teamer who could contribute on nearly every unit until he’s ready to join the defensive backfield rotation.

The Patriots clearly like Russey, giving him $180k in guarantees. Russey lacks size, but tested well. He’ll enter camp as C3 on the depth chart behind David Andrews and James Ferentz. What a twosome to learn from! Andrews has started 86 games over seven years in the NFL after arriving as a UDFA. Ferentz is entering his ninth NFL season after going undrafted.

Overall UDFA class rankings

Rank Team 1 Cowboys 2 Colts 3 Saints 4 Ravens 5 Eagles 6 Raiders 7 Titans 8 Dolphins 9 Giants 10 Falcons 11 49ers 12 Packers 13 Steelers 14 Jaguars 15 Lions 16 Browns 17 Seahawks 18 Bengals 19 Chiefs 20 Broncos 21 Bears 22 Texans 23 Panthers 24 Rams 25 Bucs 26 Jets 27 Commanders 28 Cardinals 29 Bills 30 Chargers 31 Patriots 32 Vikings

Top unsigned UDFA with no reported tryouts:

*Teague originally signed with the Bears before being waived on May 9.

*Scarver, Litwin, Lenoir and Holder originally signed with the Bears before being released.

*Ratkovich tore his ACL during a workout at the Packers' local day on April 8. He's expected to receive interest once healthy.

Cain Madden iOL61 6024 310 2.12 Khalique Washington iOL79 6035 313 4.81 Orlando Umana iOL81 6034 311 2.49 Kohl Levao iOL85 6047 324 3.19 Jack Wohlabaugh iOL87 6024 307 Isaiah Edwards iOL92 6060 350 2.7

Offensive tackle Rank Ht Wt RAS Greg Long OT48 6034 304 Uzo Osuji OT51 6063 301 7.82 Antione Frazier OT57 6037 327 5.93 Mark Brooks OT60 6057 304 6.71 Alex Akingbulu OT62 6054 310 6.38 Kooper Richardson OT63 6046 302 8.54 Payton Muljo OT64 6055 301 4.39 Eric Magwood OT65 6034 295 1.27 Tyrone Riley OT67 6060 291 3.79 TJ Jackson OT68 6062 349 Tarik Adams OT70 6031 325 1.33 Columbus Willis OT71 6045 333 Tison Gray OT72 6042 328 4.81 Jacob Vance OT73 6040 308 Colby Ragland OT74 6046 300 1.71

*Anderson was indicted by a grand jury on rape charges in late-April. His arraignment is scheduled for June 13.

*Alexander originally signed with the Bears before being waived on May 9.

Cornerback Rank Ht Wt RAS Comp Nick Grant CB52 6007 190 4.97 Tre Flowers Leonard Johnson CB78 6003 194 6.7 Keondre Ko CB90 5112 190 6.48 Dominique Long CB91 6013 200 8.33 Kenneth George Jr. CB94 5116 194 6.36 Phillip Howard CB97 5100 187 4.29 Jesse Bramble CB101 5107 203 6.76 Freddie Johnson CB105 6001 183 7.6 Jordan Perry CB111 5112 178 2.37

Safety Rank Ht Wt RAS Comp Amari Carter S40 5114 200 5.04 Justin Evans Evan Fields S54 5116 201 Logan Stewart S60 5113 204 7.76 Brandon Drayton S64 6014 197 5.93 Mike Palmer S71 6012 194 2.28 Richard Dames S74 5106 190 1.55 Jack Fagot S76 6003 194 8.04 Tyrone Hill Jr. S80 6005 206 8.64 Daniel Wright S81 6000 187 2.41 Dy'Vonne Inyang S84 6001 177 4.25 Tyree Robinson S88 5104 190 1.32 Raekwon Chatman S91 5115 186 2.98 Collin Wilder S93 5103 195 3.84 James Jones IV S94 6002 192 4.87 Caleb Brown S98 6006 220 5.55 Cameron Lewis S100 6003 191 3.56

*Carter originally signed with the Bears before being waived on May 9.