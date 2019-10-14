Which AFC team is Patriots' biggest competition? Deion Sanders gives interesting answer

The New England Patriots remain the class of the AFC, and that painfully obvious during Sunday's Week 6 action throughout the NFL.

The Patriots improved to 6-0 with a 35-14 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champs are the only undefeated team in the conference.

Several of the other top-tier contenders in the AFC had a rough weekend, highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs, who now have lost back-to-back games at home following a 31-24 defeat to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Los Angeles Chargers, who won 12 games last season and entered 2019 with high expectations, fell to 2-4 with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Cleveland Browns were a popular preseason pick to contend in the AFC, but they have fell woefully short of expectations with a 2-4 record.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, which AFC team is the Patriots' biggest competition? Hall of Fame cornerback and current NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders actually thinks it's a team inside New England's own division.

Who is the biggest threat to the Patriots in the AFC? 🤔



Deion Sanders has his answer 👀



📺: @NFLGameDay Prime pic.twitter.com/43onFrZWni







— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 14, 2019

Story continues

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) might not have been the answer you were expecting, but it's certainly not an outrageous take.



The toughest game for the Patriots so far was their Week 4 matchup against the Bills in Buffalo. The Patriots escaped New Era Field with a 16-10 victory. New England's defense played stellar, while Tom Brady posted the worst QB rating of his career in a win.





The Bills and Patriots are the only teams in the AFC with fewer than two losses. Buffalo's quarterback situation isn't great -- does anyone really believe in Josh Allen? -- but its defense and run game without a doubt are legit. These division rivals don't play again until Week 16, and given how both teams have played so far, that matchup at Gillette Stadium could have meaningful implications on the AFC playoff race.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Which AFC team is Patriots' biggest competition? Deion Sanders gives interesting answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston