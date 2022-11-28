The AFC story of the week after Sunday Week 12 games? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" share the AFC story of the week after Sunday Week 12 games.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rare performance in Sunday night’s win over the Packers. Hurts had 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards, making it just the fourth time in NFL history that a player reached 150 yards both passing and rushing in a game. The three previous times it happened were three very [more]
Studs and Duds from Saints' Week 12 loss vs. 49ers: More negative performances than positive impacts in a hard-to-watch loss
Last year, Jets quarterback Mike White started three games. The lessons he learned in that trio of contests helped prepare him for Sunday’s unexpected (as of last week) debut, against the Bears. “I think the biggest thing I’ve learned just from my playing experiences last year was how to handle success because the Cincinnati game, [more]
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Here's how social media reacted to the Packers' latest defeat, including Aaron Rodgers' injury, Jordan Love and Joe Barry's defense.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
There were suddenly 12 Seahawks on the field after a big interception.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
Elijah Mitchell avoided a serious knee injury in the 49ers' win over the Saints, but still is expected to miss time.
One week ago, Jets players were saying the offense is "sorry" and liking tweets critical of Wilson. The mood has flipped thanks to their new starting QB, who doesn't figure to hand the job back anytime soon.
Sean McVay was spotted rubbing his jaw on the sideline after the hit.
Jimmy Garoppolo endured a couple of big hits during the 49ers' 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
There's a reason why Jalen Hurts was so effective running the ball, and it's totally different from last season.