AFC standings: No. 1 seed remains Bills to lose after Week 16

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 16, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Streak Buffalo Bills* 12 3 0 6-1 6-2 3-2 8-2 6W Miami Dolphins 8 7 0 5-2 3-5 2-2 6-4 4L New England Patriots 7 8 0 3-4 4-4 2-2 5-5 2L New York Jets 7 8 0 3-5 4-3 2-3 5-6 4L

Conference (AFC)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Streak 1-Buffalo Bills** 12 3 0 6-1 6-2 3-2 8-2 6W 2-Kansas City Chiefs** 12 3 0 6-1 6-2 4-0 7-3 3W 3-Cincinnati Bengals* 11 4 0 5-1 6-3 2-3 7-3 7W 4-Jacksonville Jaguars 7 8 0 4-3 3-5 2-2 6-4 3W 5-Baltimore Ravens* 10 5 0 5-2 5-3 3-1 6-4 1W 6-Los Angeles Chargers* 9 6 0 4-3 5-3 2-3 7-4 3W 7-Miami Dolphins 8 7 0 5-2 3-5 2-2 6-4 4L

Team W L D Home Away Division Conference Streak 8-New England Patriots 7 8 0 3-4 4-4 2-2 5-5 2L 9-New York Jets 7 8 0 3-5 4-3 2-3 5-6 4L 10-Tennessee Titans 7 8 0 3-4 4-4 3-2 5-6 5L

* clinched playoff berth

** clinched division

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire