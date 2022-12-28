AFC standings: No. 1 seed remains Bills to lose after Week 16
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 16, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:
AFC East
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Streak
Buffalo Bills*
12
3
0
6-1
6-2
3-2
8-2
6W
Miami Dolphins
8
7
0
5-2
3-5
2-2
6-4
4L
New England Patriots
7
8
0
3-4
4-4
2-2
5-5
2L
New York Jets
7
8
0
3-5
4-3
2-3
5-6
4L
Conference (AFC)
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Streak
1-Buffalo Bills**
12
3
0
6-1
6-2
3-2
8-2
6W
2-Kansas City Chiefs**
12
3
0
6-1
6-2
4-0
7-3
3W
3-Cincinnati Bengals*
11
4
0
5-1
6-3
2-3
7-3
7W
4-Jacksonville Jaguars
7
8
0
4-3
3-5
2-2
6-4
3W
5-Baltimore Ravens*
10
5
0
5-2
5-3
3-1
6-4
1W
6-Los Angeles Chargers*
9
6
0
4-3
5-3
2-3
7-4
3W
7-Miami Dolphins
8
7
0
5-2
3-5
2-2
6-4
4L
Team
W
L
D
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Streak
8-New England Patriots
7
8
0
3-4
4-4
2-2
5-5
2L
9-New York Jets
7
8
0
3-5
4-3
2-3
5-6
4L
10-Tennessee Titans
7
8
0
3-4
4-4
3-2
5-6
5L
* clinched playoff berth
** clinched division