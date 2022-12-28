AFC standings: No. 1 seed remains Bills to lose after Week 16

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 16, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Streak

Buffalo Bills*

12

3

0

6-1

6-2

3-2

8-2

6W

Miami Dolphins

8

7

0

5-2

3-5

2-2

6-4

4L

New England Patriots

7

8

0

3-4

4-4

2-2

5-5

2L

New York Jets

7

8

0

3-5

4-3

2-3

5-6

4L

 

Conference (AFC)

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Streak

1-Buffalo Bills**

12

3

0

6-1

6-2

3-2

8-2

6W

2-Kansas City Chiefs**

12

3

0

6-1

6-2

4-0

7-3

3W

3-Cincinnati Bengals*

11

4

0

5-1

6-3

2-3

7-3

7W

4-Jacksonville Jaguars

7

8

0

4-3

3-5

2-2

6-4

3W

5-Baltimore Ravens*

10

5

0

5-2

5-3

3-1

6-4

1W

6-Los Angeles Chargers*

9

6

0

4-3

5-3

2-3

7-4

3W

7-Miami Dolphins

8

7

0

5-2

3-5

2-2

6-4

4L

Team

W

L

D

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Streak

8-New England Patriots

7

8

0

3-4

4-4

2-2

5-5

2L

9-New York Jets

7

8

0

3-5

4-3

2-3

5-6

4L

10-Tennessee Titans

7

8

0

3-4

4-4

3-2

5-6

5L

* clinched playoff berth

** clinched division

