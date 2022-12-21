AFC standings: Conference, division remains Bills to lose after Week 15
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:
AFC East
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Streak
Buffalo Bills*
11
3
0
6-1
5-2
3-2
8-2
5W
Miami Dolphins
8
6
0
5-1
3-5
2-2
6-4
3L
New England Patriots
7
7
0
3-3
4-4
2-2
5-4
1L
New England Patriots
7
7
0
3-4
4-3
2-3
5-5
3L
Conference (AFC)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Streak
1-Buffalo Bills*
11
3
0
6-1
5-2
3-2
8-2
5W
2-Kansas City Chiefs**
11
3
0
5-1
6-2
4-0
7-3
2W
3-Cincinnati Bengals
10
4
0
5-1
5-3
2-3
6-3
6W
4-Tennessee Titans
7
7
0
3-3
4-4
3-1
5-5
4L
5-Baltimore Ravens
9
5
0
4-2
5-3
3-1
6-4
1L
6-Los Angeles Chargers
8
6
0
4-3
4-3
2-3
6-4
2W
7-Miami Dolphins
8
6
0
5-1
3-5
2-2
6-4
3L
Team
W
L
D
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Streak
8-New England Patriots
7
7
0
3-3
4-4
2-2
5-4
1L
9-New York Jets
7
7
0
3-4
4-3
2-3
5-5
3L
10-Jacksonville Jaguars
6
8
0
4-3
2-5
2-2
5-4
2W
* clinched playoff berth
** clinched division