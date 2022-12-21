AFC standings: Conference, division remains Bills to lose after Week 15

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Streak Buffalo Bills* 11 3 0 6-1 5-2 3-2 8-2 5W Miami Dolphins 8 6 0 5-1 3-5 2-2 6-4 3L New England Patriots 7 7 0 3-3 4-4 2-2 5-4 1L New England Patriots 7 7 0 3-4 4-3 2-3 5-5 3L

Conference (AFC)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Streak 1-Buffalo Bills* 11 3 0 6-1 5-2 3-2 8-2 5W 2-Kansas City Chiefs** 11 3 0 5-1 6-2 4-0 7-3 2W 3-Cincinnati Bengals 10 4 0 5-1 5-3 2-3 6-3 6W 4-Tennessee Titans 7 7 0 3-3 4-4 3-1 5-5 4L 5-Baltimore Ravens 9 5 0 4-2 5-3 3-1 6-4 1L 6-Los Angeles Chargers 8 6 0 4-3 4-3 2-3 6-4 2W 7-Miami Dolphins 8 6 0 5-1 3-5 2-2 6-4 3L

Team W L D Home Away Division Conference Streak 8-New England Patriots 7 7 0 3-3 4-4 2-2 5-4 1L 9-New York Jets 7 7 0 3-4 4-3 2-3 5-5 3L 10-Jacksonville Jaguars 6 8 0 4-3 2-5 2-2 5-4 2W

* clinched playoff berth

** clinched division

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire