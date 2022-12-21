AFC standings: Conference, division remains Bills to lose after Week 15

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Streak

Buffalo Bills*

11

3

0

6-1

5-2

3-2

8-2

5W

Miami Dolphins

8

6

0

5-1

3-5

2-2

6-4

3L

New England Patriots

7

7

0

3-3

4-4

2-2

5-4

1L

New England Patriots

7

7

0

3-4

4-3

2-3

5-5

3L

 

Conference (AFC)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)  Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Streak

1-Buffalo Bills*

11

3

0

6-1

5-2

3-2

8-2

5W

2-Kansas City Chiefs**

11

3

0

5-1

6-2

4-0

7-3

2W

3-Cincinnati Bengals

10

4

0

5-1

5-3

2-3

6-3

6W

4-Tennessee Titans

7

7

0

3-3

4-4

3-1

5-5

4L

5-Baltimore Ravens

9

5

0

4-2

5-3

3-1

6-4

1L

6-Los Angeles Chargers

8

6

0

4-3

4-3

2-3

6-4

2W

7-Miami Dolphins

8

6

0

5-1

3-5

2-2

6-4

3L

Team

W

L

D

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Streak

8-New England Patriots

7

7

0

3-3

4-4

2-2

5-4

1L

9-New York Jets

7

7

0

3-4

4-3

2-3

5-5

3L

10-Jacksonville Jaguars

6

8

0

4-3

2-5

2-2

5-4

2W

* clinched playoff berth

** clinched division

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories