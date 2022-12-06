AFC standings: Conference, division is Bills’ to lose after Week 13

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)  Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Buffalo Bills

9

3

0

4-1

5-2

1-2

6-2

Miami Dolphins

8

4

0

5-1

3-3

2-1

6-2

New York Jets

7

5

0

3-3

4-2

2-2

5-4

New England Patriots

6

6

0

3-3

3-3

2-2

5-3

 

Conference (AFC)

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

1-Buffalo Bills

9

3

0

4-1

5-2

1-2

6-2

2-Kansas City Chiefs

9

3

0

5-1

4-2

3-0

5-3

3-Baltimore Ravens

8

4

0

4-2

4-2

2-0

5-3

4-Tennessee Titans

7

5

0

3-2

4-3

3-0

5-3

5-Cincinnati Bengals

8

4

0

4-1

4-3

1-3

5-3

6-Miami Dolphins

8

4

0

5-1

3-3

2-1

6-2

7-New York Jets

7

5

0

3-3

4-2

2-2

5-4

Team

W

L

D

Home

Away

Division

Conference

8-New England Patriots

6

6

0

3-3

3-3

2-2

5-3

9-Los Angeles Chargers

6

6

0

2-3

4-3

2-3

4-4

10-Las Vegas Raiders

5

7

0

3-2

2-5

3-2

4-5-0

 

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

