AFC standings: Conference, division is Bills’ to lose after Week 13
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:
AFC East
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Buffalo Bills
9
3
0
4-1
5-2
1-2
6-2
Miami Dolphins
8
4
0
5-1
3-3
2-1
6-2
New York Jets
7
5
0
3-3
4-2
2-2
5-4
New England Patriots
6
6
0
3-3
3-3
2-2
5-3
Conference (AFC)
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
1-Buffalo Bills
9
3
0
4-1
5-2
1-2
6-2
2-Kansas City Chiefs
9
3
0
5-1
4-2
3-0
5-3
3-Baltimore Ravens
8
4
0
4-2
4-2
2-0
5-3
4-Tennessee Titans
7
5
0
3-2
4-3
3-0
5-3
5-Cincinnati Bengals
8
4
0
4-1
4-3
1-3
5-3
6-Miami Dolphins
8
4
0
5-1
3-3
2-1
6-2
7-New York Jets
7
5
0
3-3
4-2
2-2
5-4
Team
W
L
D
Home
Away
Division
Conference
8-New England Patriots
6
6
0
3-3
3-3
2-2
5-3
9-Los Angeles Chargers
6
6
0
2-3
4-3
2-3
4-4
10-Las Vegas Raiders
5
7
0
3-2
2-5
3-2
4-5-0