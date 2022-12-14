AFC standings: Conference, division is Bills to lose after Week 14

Associated Press

A month ago, it seemed the Seattle Seahawks were in control of the NFC West race. In the time since, the Seahawks (7-6) have punted that away, thanks to three losses in four games, an inability to stop the run and failure in defending their home field. The latest stumble came Sunday when Carolina became the second straight team with a losing record to walk into Lumen Field, run through Seattle’s leaky defense and leave with a victory.