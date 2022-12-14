AFC standings: Conference, division is Bills to lose after Week 14
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 14, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:
AFC East
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Streak
Buffalo Bills
10
3
0
5-1
5-2
2-2
7-2
4W
Miami Dolphins
8
5
0
5-1
3-4
2-1
6-3
2L
New England Patriots
7
6
0
3-3
4-3
2-2
5-3
1W
New England Patriots
7
6
0
3-3
4-3
2-3
5-5
2L
Conference (AFC)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Streak
1-Buffalo Bills
10
3
0
5-1
5-2
2-2
7-2
4W
2-Kansas City Chiefs
10
3
0
5-1
5-2
4-0
6-3
1W
3-Baltimore Ravens
9
4
0
4-2
5-2
3-0
6-3
2W
4-Tennessee Titans
7
6
0
3-3
4-3
3-1
5-4
3L
5-Cincinnati Bengals
9
4
0
5-1
4-3
2-3
6-3
5W
6-Miami Dolphins
8
5
0
5-1
3-4
2-1
6-3
2L
7-New England Patriots
7
6
0
3-3
4-3
2-2
5-3
1W
Team
W
L
D
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Streak
8-Los Angeles Chargers
7
6
0
3-3
4-3
2-3
5-4
1W
9-New York Jets
7
6
0
3-3
4-3
2-3
5-5
2L
10-Jacksonville Jaguars
5
8
0
3-3
2-5
2-2
5-4
1W