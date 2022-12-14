AFC standings: Conference, division is Bills to lose after Week 14

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 14, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)  Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Streak

Buffalo Bills

10

3

0

5-1

5-2

2-2

7-2

4W

Miami Dolphins

8

5

0

5-1

3-4

2-1

6-3

2L

New England Patriots

7

6

0

3-3

4-3

2-2

5-3

1W

Conference (AFC)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)  Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Streak

1-Buffalo Bills

10

3

0

5-1

5-2

2-2

7-2

4W

2-Kansas City Chiefs

10

3

0

5-1

5-2

4-0

6-3

1W

3-Baltimore Ravens

9

4

0

4-2

5-2

3-0

6-3

2W

4-Tennessee Titans

7

6

0

3-3

4-3

3-1

5-4

3L

5-Cincinnati Bengals

9

4

0

5-1

4-3

2-3

6-3

5W

6-Miami Dolphins

8

5

0

5-1

3-4

2-1

6-3

2L

7-New England Patriots

7

6

0

3-3

4-3

2-2

5-3

1W

Team

W

L

D

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Streak

8-Los Angeles Chargers

7

6

0

3-3

4-3

2-3

5-4

1W

9-New York Jets

7

6

0

3-3

4-3

2-3

5-5

2L

10-Jacksonville Jaguars

5

8

0

3-3

2-5

2-2

5-4

1W

 

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

