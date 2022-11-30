AFC standings: Bills-Dolphins remain in tight battle after Week 12

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Miami Dolphins

8

3

0

5-1

3-2

2-1

6-2

Buffalo Bills

8

3

0

4-1

4-2

0-2

5-2

New York Jets

7

4

0

3-3

4-1

2-2

5-4

New England Patriots

6

5

0

3-2

3-3

2-1

5-2

 

Conference (AFC)

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

1-Kansas City Chiefs

9

2

0

5-1

4-1

3-0

5-2

2-Miami Dolphins

8

3

0

5-1

3-2

2-1

6-2

3-Tennessee Titans

7

4

0

3-2

4-2

3-0

5-3

4-Baltimore Ravens

7

4

0

3-2

4-2

2-0

4-3

5-Buffalo Bills

8

3

0

4-1

4-2

0-2

5-2

6-Cincinnati Bengals

7

4

0

3-1

4-3

1-3

4-3

7-New York Jets

7

4

0

3-3

4-1

2-2

5-4

Team

W

L

D

Home

Away

Division

Conference

8-New England Patriots

6

5

0

3-2

3-3

2-1

5-2

9-Los Angeles Chargers

6

5

0

2-3

4-2

2-2

4-3

10-Indianapolis Colts

4

7

1

2-4

2-3-1

1-3-1

4-5-1

 

