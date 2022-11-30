AFC standings: Bills-Dolphins remain in tight battle after Week 12

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Miami Dolphins 8 3 0 5-1 3-2 2-1 6-2 Buffalo Bills 8 3 0 4-1 4-2 0-2 5-2 New York Jets 7 4 0 3-3 4-1 2-2 5-4 New England Patriots 6 5 0 3-2 3-3 2-1 5-2

Conference (AFC)

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference 1-Kansas City Chiefs 9 2 0 5-1 4-1 3-0 5-2 2-Miami Dolphins 8 3 0 5-1 3-2 2-1 6-2 3-Tennessee Titans 7 4 0 3-2 4-2 3-0 5-3 4-Baltimore Ravens 7 4 0 3-2 4-2 2-0 4-3 5-Buffalo Bills 8 3 0 4-1 4-2 0-2 5-2 6-Cincinnati Bengals 7 4 0 3-1 4-3 1-3 4-3 7-New York Jets 7 4 0 3-3 4-1 2-2 5-4

Team W L D Home Away Division Conference 8-New England Patriots 6 5 0 3-2 3-3 2-1 5-2 9-Los Angeles Chargers 6 5 0 2-3 4-2 2-2 4-3 10-Indianapolis Colts 4 7 1 2-4 2-3-1 1-3-1 4-5-1

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire