AFC standings: Bills-Dolphins remain in tight battle after Week 12
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:
AFC East
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Miami Dolphins
8
3
0
5-1
3-2
2-1
6-2
Buffalo Bills
8
3
0
4-1
4-2
0-2
5-2
New York Jets
7
4
0
3-3
4-1
2-2
5-4
New England Patriots
6
5
0
3-2
3-3
2-1
5-2
Conference (AFC)
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
1-Kansas City Chiefs
9
2
0
5-1
4-1
3-0
5-2
2-Miami Dolphins
8
3
0
5-1
3-2
2-1
6-2
3-Tennessee Titans
7
4
0
3-2
4-2
3-0
5-3
4-Baltimore Ravens
7
4
0
3-2
4-2
2-0
4-3
5-Buffalo Bills
8
3
0
4-1
4-2
0-2
5-2
6-Cincinnati Bengals
7
4
0
3-1
4-3
1-3
4-3
7-New York Jets
7
4
0
3-3
4-1
2-2
5-4
Team
W
L
D
Home
Away
Division
Conference
8-New England Patriots
6
5
0
3-2
3-3
2-1
5-2
9-Los Angeles Chargers
6
5
0
2-3
4-2
2-2
4-3
10-Indianapolis Colts
4
7
1
2-4
2-3-1
1-3-1
4-5-1