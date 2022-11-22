AFC standings: Bills climb back up table in division

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Miami Dolphins 7 3 0 4-1 3-2 2-1 5-2 Buffalo Bills 7 3 0 4-1 3-2 0-2 5-2 New England Patriots 6 4 0 3-2 3-2 2-1 5-2 New York Jets 6 4 0 2-3 4-1 2-2 5-4

Conference (AFC)

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference 1-Kansas City Chiefs 8 2 0 4-1 4-1 3-0 5-2 2-Miami Dolphins 7 3 0 4-1 3-2 2-1 5-2 3-Tennessee Titans 7 3 0 3-1 4-2 3-0 5-2 4-Baltimore Ravens 7 3 0 3-2 4-1 2-0 4-2 5-Buffalo Bills 7 3 0 2-3 4-1 3-2 5-2 6-New England Patriots 6 4 0 3-2 3-2 2-1 5-2 7-Cincinnati Bengals 6 4 0 2-2 3-1 3-3 3-3

Team W L D Home Away Division Conference 8-New York Jets 6 4 0 2-3 4-1 2-2 5-4 9-Los Angeles Chargers 5 5 0 2-3 3-2 2-2 4-3 10-Indianapolis Colts 4 6 1 2-3 2-3-1 1-3-1 4-4-1

