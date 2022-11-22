AFC standings: Bills climb back up table in division

Nick Wojton
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

Miami Dolphins

7

3

0

4-1

3-2

2-1

5-2

Buffalo Bills

7

3

0

4-1

3-2

0-2

5-2

New England Patriots

6

4

0

3-2

3-2

2-1

5-2

New York Jets

6

4

0

2-3

4-1

2-2

5-4

 

Conference (AFC)

Team

W

L

T

Home

Away

Division

Conference

1-Kansas City Chiefs

8

2

0

4-1

4-1

3-0

5-2

2-Miami Dolphins

7

3

0

4-1

3-2

2-1

5-2

3-Tennessee Titans

7

3

0

3-1

4-2

3-0

5-2

4-Baltimore Ravens

7

3

0

3-2

4-1

2-0

4-2

5-Buffalo Bills

7

3

0

2-3

4-1

3-2

5-2

6-New England Patriots

6

4

0

3-2

3-2

2-1

5-2

7-Cincinnati Bengals

6

4

0

2-2

3-1

3-3

3-3

Team

W

L

D

Home

Away

Division

Conference

8-New York Jets

6

4

0

2-3

4-1

2-2

5-4

9-Los Angeles Chargers

5

5

0

2-3

3-2

2-2

4-3

10-Indianapolis Colts

4

6

1

2-3

2-3-1

1-3-1

4-4-1

 

