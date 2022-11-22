AFC standings: Bills climb back up table in division
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:
AFC East
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
Miami Dolphins
7
3
0
4-1
3-2
2-1
5-2
Buffalo Bills
7
3
0
4-1
3-2
0-2
5-2
New England Patriots
6
4
0
3-2
3-2
2-1
5-2
New York Jets
6
4
0
2-3
4-1
2-2
5-4
Conference (AFC)
Team
W
L
T
Home
Away
Division
Conference
1-Kansas City Chiefs
8
2
0
4-1
4-1
3-0
5-2
2-Miami Dolphins
7
3
0
4-1
3-2
2-1
5-2
3-Tennessee Titans
7
3
0
3-1
4-2
3-0
5-2
4-Baltimore Ravens
7
3
0
3-2
4-1
2-0
4-2
5-Buffalo Bills
7
3
0
2-3
4-1
3-2
5-2
6-New England Patriots
6
4
0
3-2
3-2
2-1
5-2
7-Cincinnati Bengals
6
4
0
2-2
3-1
3-3
3-3
Team
W
L
D
Home
Away
Division
Conference
8-New York Jets
6
4
0
2-3
4-1
2-2
5-4
9-Los Angeles Chargers
5
5
0
2-3
3-2
2-2
4-3
10-Indianapolis Colts
4
6
1
2-3
2-3-1
1-3-1
4-4-1