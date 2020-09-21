AFC South Week 2 review: Texans claim last place in the division

The Houston Texans may have fallen 33-16 to the Baltimore Ravens, but circumstances got worse for the defending AFC South champions in their own division.

Not only are the Texans 0-2 overall, but they remain the only team in their division with a losing record. Here is how the rest of the AFC South fared on Sunday.

Minshew Mania generated 30 points on the road, but it wasn’t enough as the Titans defended Nissan Stadium 33-30 to go 2-0 on the season. Ryan Tannehill doesn’t appear to be a fluke as he went 18-of-24 for 239 yards and four touchdown passes. Tight end Jonnu Smith caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns, providing the Titans with another dangerous receiving target. Safety Kenny Vaccaro collected a game-high 11 tackles along with 1.0 sack, one quarterback hit, two tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

After the Vikings kicked a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter, the Colts scored 28 unanswered points in the Lucas Oil Stadium opener. Philip Rivers was efficient with 19 passes on 25 attempts for 214 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor tallied 101 yards and scored a touchdown on 26 carries for Indianapolis. Mo Alie-cox caught five passes for 111 yards, giving the division another tight end Houston will have to guard closely.

Baltimore Colts at Houston Texans

If the points off turnovers could be factored away, including the turnover on downs early in the first quarter, Houston would have been facing a three-point deficit. Instead, the Texans failed to convert on fourth-and-1 from their own 34, which resulted in Lamar Jackson flipping a 1-yard pass to tight end Patrick Richard for a touchdown. Linebacker L.J. Fort scooped up a Keke Coutee fumble for a touchdown. Houston was playing catch-up from the 13:00 mark of the first quarter, and now they could be playing catch-up with the whole division.