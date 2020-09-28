AFC South watch: Titans, Colts continue win streaks in Week 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t handle their business Week 3 in a game they should’ve won against the Miami Dolphins. Simply put, it was supposed to be one of the easier opponents on their schedule, yet, they looked out of sync and the final score ended up being a 31-13 embarrassing loss. As a result, they fell to 1-2, but they weren’t alone in the division when it comes to losses.

The Houston Texans also took a Week 3 loss (courtesy of the Pittsburgh Steelers), leaving them searching for their first win of the season heading into Week 4. For now, they will remain at the very bottom of the AFC South, but it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve started 0-3 in recent history. In 2018, they got off to the same start and managed to end up in the wildcard game against the Indianapolis Colts, so they shouldn’t be counted out — even with less weapons.

Speaking of the Colts, they didn’t have an issue beating the struggling New York Jets at home and ended up winning their game by a score of 36-7. They showed the ability to get it done both on offense and on defense, receiving touchdown contributions from wideout Mo Alie-Cox and running back Jonathan Taylor on offense, and pick-sixes from Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie on defense. Quarterback Philip Rivers also hit a milestone, too, making it into the 60,000 passing yards club after passing for 217 yards Sunday.

Lastly, the Tennessee Titans won another close game to remain in first place. Thanks to another late-game field goal from Stephen Gostowski, they beat the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 31-30. They trailed the Vikings from the second quarter until that point (1:44 in the fourth), showing their resilience and ability to finish games. Leading the way for the Titans on offense were running back Derrick Henry and receiver Kalif Raymond, who had 119 and 118 yards, respectively, on the day.

This week, the Jags will have a chance to hit 2-2 to end the fourth quarter of the season, and while their record could be better, they still would be further along than most national pundits projected. Up next for them will be the competitive Cincinnati Bengals, who are coming off a tie game with the Philadelphia Eagles.