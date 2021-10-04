AFC South watch: No one in clear control of division after Week 4

Jacksonville suffered its fourth-straight loss to begin the season on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, and this one was particularly heartbreaking, as the Jaguars never surrendered the lead until rookie Bengals kicker Evan McPherson drilled a chip-shot game-winner as time expired.

With the Jags still searching for their first tally in the win column this season, competing in the AFC South division race is the last thing on the minds of fans. However, because of the play of the teams around them, the Jaguars aren’t necessarily out of contention (at least, in theory).

The rest of the division is struggling considerably right now. After beating Jacksonville in Week 1, the Houston Texans have lost three straight games, largely because they lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Week 2. Rookie Davis Mills has started the last two games, and he threw four interceptions in a 40-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the division-leading Tennessee Titans suffered an embarrassing setback at the hands of the New York Jets and struggling rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson had his best game as a pro as the Jets earned a 27-24 victory in overtime, knocking the Titans back to 2-2 and keeping their division lead at one game.

The previously winless Indianapolis Colts managed to jump the Jaguars in Week 4, as they earned their first victory on the road against a Miami Dolphins team that is still without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa until they play the Jags in London, according to Adam Schefter.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had a very efficient game, totaling 228 yards and two scores on 24-of-32 passing, while running back Jonathan Taylor crossed the century mark on the ground. Indy won 27-17 to move into a tie with Houston for second in the division.

Here’s how things stand after Week 4.