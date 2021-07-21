AFC South training camp storylines to watch 'NFL Total Access'
The "NFL Total Access" crew previews AFC South training camp storylines. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "NFL Total Access" crew previews AFC South training camp storylines. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Scott Drew could not stop saying amazing things about potential Warriors draft target Davion Mitchell.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all 32 of the league's general managers, including this year's new hires. (Getty Images)
On Carton and Roberts, Evan gets Craig on the record about whether the Yankees will make the postseason. Craig's response is "100 percent yes", as they then debate the issue.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had more interesting things to say about the mystery team that stuck with "that mother [expletive]" rather than signing him in free agency.
Shailene appears to be hitting back at claims that she's to blame for his decision.
The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson as their head coach before he and owner Jerry Jones had a bitter divorce. Today, Jones got emotional and seemed to blame himself for the split. Asked about Johnson, Jones raved about the job he did in Dallas. “He’s a great coach and I’m proud to [more]
This would be the most significant switching of leagues in the modern history of college athletics. After speaking with several sources all around college athletics, the sense is these conversations are very real and could move quickly.
The drama between MVP QB Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers keeps getting hotter
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got emotional discussing Jimmy Johnson's exit
If you ever wondered how pole vaulters practice their pole vaulting, here you go. #TokyoOlympics(📽️ @sandicheekspv) @usatf pic.twitter.com/g0OI1K8NkH- #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 20, 2021 Pole vaulters make it look so effortless: they run, stick their massive poles in the ground, and leap over super-high bars onto a mat.
ESPN finally landed sports media’s white whale. And that could put a harpoon into the viewership numbers for the primary Monday Night Football broadcast. With Peyton and Eli Manning handling a MegaCast 10 times per year over the next three seasons, plenty of folks will choose to listen to a couple of naturally funny Super [more]
There isn't any real news on the Deshaun Watson trade front, but here four teams who would still be interested in the Houston Texans quarterback.
On Monday, Raiders owner Mark Davis abruptly announced that team president Marc Badain had resigned. The news shocked many outside the organization. It shocked many inside the organization, too. Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, the “move was met with shock in the organization.” Badain addressed the move in a text message to Gutierrez. “The successful construction and [more]
Nick Saban now claims he decided to leave Dolphins after Brees fiasco
Could the Big 12 stalwarts be eyeing another conference?
The Seattle Kraken officially have a team.
A dozen NFL seasons packed with All-Pro roughhousing, easy celebrity and lots of laughs would be a fulsome career for any man. Karras was a natural in front of the camera, whether crumpling quarterbacks on a muddy field in Detroit or spilling locker-room secrets across the desk from Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.” Karras put that tough-guy image and excellent timing to good use, launching a second career that introduced him to a new generation.
The 2021 NBA champs found a great on at No. 15 during the 2013 draft. We take a look at who went ahead of the "Greek Freak."
Jimbo Fisher was getting set to begin talking during SEC media days when the biggest college football story of the offseason dropped.
The 49ers signed running back Trey Sermon to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday. That leaves quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall choice, and cornerback Ambry Thomas, a third-rounder, as the only remaining unsigned draft picks. The 49ers made Sermon the first of two third-round draft picks, selecting him 88th overall. He [more]