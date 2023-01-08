Each AFC South team has multiple division titles since Colts’ last

Here’s a terrifying stat to begin your day:

Since the last time the Indianapolis Colts won the title of the AFC South in 2014, every other team in the division has achieved the feat at least twice.

That became an officially horrifying stat Saturday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars scooped and scored their way to a late-game win over the Tennessee Titans, securing the division title and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

Here’s how the division has broken down since the Colts last won a division title:

Season Team Record 2014 Indianapolis Colts 11-5 2015 Houston Texans 9-7 2016 Houston Texans 9-7 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars 10-6 2018 Houston Texans 11-5 2019 Houston Texans 10-6 2020 Tennessee Titans 11-5 2021 Tennessee Titans 12-5 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars 9-8

Does this really change anything about what we already know about the team? Not really. But it’s just a reminder of how far the Colts have fallen from their previous years of dominance.

The issue now becomes how the Colts will go about fixing this. Owner Jim Irsay has become increasingly more hands-on, and that hasn’t proven to be beneficial over the last few months. How much he meddles this offseason could be the determining factor in how quickly the Colts can get this turned around.

Along with finding a new head coach, and possibly a new general manager, the Colts need to find a stable quarterback option in the 2023 NFL draft. They should be situated to do so with a top-five pick available.

We’ll see what the offseason has in store for the Colts, but the Jaguars clinching the division Saturday night shows just how far this franchise has fallen.

