AFC South standings: Where Titans stand coming out of the bye

Now that the majority of the Week 6 slate is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take a closer look at how things are shaping up within the division and where the Tennessee Titans stand going into Week 7.

The AFC South currently sits as follows:

1st: Tennessee Titans (3-2)

2nd: Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

3rd: Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

4th: Houston Texans (1-3-1)

Both the Titans and the Texans were idle this past weekend and saw no movement in their overall positions.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars played each other Sunday, resulting in a Colts victory that created some separation between the two in the standings.

This victory gave the Colts their third of the season, while the Jags plummet to 2-4 after dropping their third straight contest.

The Titans and Colts now have three wins and two losses each; however, Tennessee currently holds the tiebreaker for a few reasons.

For starters, Indy has a tie on its record, resulting in a slightly lower win percentage (.583) than the Titans’ (.600). Secondly, Tennessee won the first matchup between the two AFC South foes, giving them the initial head-to-head tiebreaker even if both squads had completely identical records.

The Titans and Colts are set to square off for the second time this week after Tennessee won the first matchup, 24-17. The winner of Sunday’s game will not only have sole possession of first place in the division, but a win could also help with any tiebreaker situations down the line.

For the Titans, a victory on Sunday would officially secure the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indy for the remainder of the 2022 season, in which case the Colts would have to finish with a better record than the Titans in order to surpass them in the standings.

If the Colts win, they move into first place for now and would erase the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage the Titans have. In that case, any tiebreaker would come down to divisional record.

This weekend will likely go a long way toward deciding who will eventually claim divisional superiority in the AFC South.

