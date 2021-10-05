AFC South standings Week 5: Colts get on the board

The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season and wound up being the only team in the division to add to the win column in Week 4.

There is still a lot of season left for the Colts to make a run, but they will be challenged with a tough task to keep their winning ways going in Week 5 with a prime-time matchup in Baltimore on tap.

Here’s how the AFC South standings look like entering Week 5:

1st Place: Tennessee Titans (2-2)

Division Record: 1-0

Last Game: Loss to New York Jets, 27-24

Without A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, the Titans offense once again funneled through Derrick Henry, who is somehow on pace for more touches than he had last year. The Titans were upset by the Jets at MetLife Stadium but remain in first place as the only team in the division with an even record.

Next Game: at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)

2nd Place: Houston Texans (1-3)

Division Record: 1-0

Last Game: Loss to Buffalo Bills, 40-0

Despite getting beaten senseless by Josh Allen and the Bills, the Texans remain in second place thanks to their season-opening win against the Jaguars. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has struggled immensely, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see those struggles continue.

Next Game: vs New England Patriots (1-3)

3rd Place: Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

Division Record: 0-1Last Game: Win over Miami Dolphins, 27-17

The Colts finally got on the board with their first win of the season on Sunday much in part due to the fact that they were facing Jacoby Brissett. We saw the best game from Carson Wentz while Jonathan Taylor enjoyed a breakout performance. The optimism may be short-lived, though.

Next Game: at Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

4th Place: Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)

Division Record: 0-1

Last Game: Loss to Cincinnati Bengals, 24-21

It just keeps getting worse for the Jaguars as they work their way toward the No. 1 overall pick again. Now, they lost wide receiver D.J. Chark likely for the season with another divisional game on tap.

Next Game: vs Tennessee Titans (2-2)

