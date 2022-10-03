AFC South standings: Titans tied atop division with Jags after Week 4

After nabbing their second win of the season in Week 4 over the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1), the Tennessee Titans (2-2) are now tied atop the AFC South going into Week 5.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2), who sat atop the division alone going into Week 4, lost their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, paving the way for the Titans hold a share of first place.

The Jaguars are technically still in first place thanks to a superior conference record, but it’s a bit early to start looking at tie-breakers right now.

The tough start to the season continued for the Houston Texans (0-3-1), who dropped their road contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-24, keeping them in the cellar of the AFC South.

Looking ahead to Week 5, the Titans will draw the Washington Commanders, who fell to 1-3 on the year with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Jags will host the Texans, while the Colts will hit the road to take on the Broncos.

Check out the full standings below.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

Up next: vs. Texans

2. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

Up next: at Commanders

3. Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1)

Up next: at Broncos

4. Houston Texans (0-3-1)

Up next: at Jaguars

