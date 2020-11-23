AFC South standings: Titans, Colts set for epic showdown for 1st place

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts both emerged victorious in Week 11, which sets up an epic showdown between the two teams in Week 12 that will determine who sits in first place in the AFC South.

The Titans overcame a 21-10 third-quarter deficit against the Baltimore Ravens and eventually took care of business in overtime to secure their seventh win of the season.

The Colts had to climb out of an even bigger hole against the Green Bay Packers, who held a 28-14 lead going into the second half. Like the Titans, the Colts were able to grab a victory in overtime, their seventh of the season.

In other AFC South news, the Houston Texans notched their third win of the 2020 campaign against the New England Patriots, and the Jacksonville Jaguars lost yet again, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Let’s take a look at where things stand in the division now and what a win for the Titans or Colts would mean in the race for the AFC South.

1. Indianapolis Colts (7-3) | vs. Titans in Week 12

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Colts will host the Titans in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium, looking to grab their second win of the 2020 campaign against their AFC South foe after beating them in Week 10. If the Colts win, they'll have a commanding advantage over the Titans for the division crown, as Indianapolis would own the first divisional tiebreaker, which is head-to-head record, and a better record.

2. Tennessee Titans (7-3) | at Colts in Week 12

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans will hit the road to take on the Colts in Week 12 in a matchup that could ultimately determine who wins the division. If the Titans emerge victorious, they will even up the head-to-head series with Indianapolis, which would make the divisional tiebreaker division record. The Titans would temporarily own the advantage in that area, as well as a superior overall record.

3. Houston Texans (3-7) | at Lions in Week 12

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Texans will look to nab their fourth win of the 2020 campaign when they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving. At this point, the Texans are playing for pride, as their 1-6 started doomed any chances they had of making the playoffs. It would take an epic collapse from several teams in the AFC to change that.

Story continues

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) | vs. Browns in Week 12

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars will look to snap their nine-game losing streak in Week 12 when they host the Cleveland Browns in Duval. After upsetting the Colts in Week 1, Jacksonville has become who we thought they were: one of the worst teams in the NFL.