AFC South standings: Titans and Colts set to battle for 1st place

The Tennessee Titans were able to snap their two-game losing streak in Week 9 with a 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, the Titans not only retained their spot atop the AFC South, but also created a bit of space between them and the Indianapolis Colts, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

However, both teams are set to meet in Week 10 and Week 12, so this division could very well be decided in the next three weeks if either Tennessee or Indianapolis can win both games.

In what was a battle to avoid being in the cellar of the division, the Houston Texans outlasted the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-25, en route to sweeping both meetings between these two teams and grabbing sole possession of third place.

Let’s take a full look at where things stand in the AFC South and what’s ahead for each of these four teams.