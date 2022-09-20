AFC South standings: Titans in the cellar after Week 2

The Tennessee Titans are officially in the cellar of what is shaping up to be the worst division in the NFL in 2022 after their 41-7 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

The good news is the rest of the division isn’t doing so hot, either. The Indianapolis Colts were terrible once again in Week 2 and were shutout by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-0, keeping them winless after two games.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans were unable to take advantage of the Denver Broncos’ ineptitude and fell, 16-9.

Here’s a look at where things stand in the AFC South going into Week 3.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

2. Houston Texans (0-1-1)

3. Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)

4. Tennessee Titans (0-2)

I didn’t have the Titans and Colts being in the bottom two spots in the division at any point this season on my 2022 bingo card, but here we are.

Looking ahead to Week 3, the Titans will host the down-and-out Las Vegas Raiders, who suffered a brutal loss in Week 2 and are also in the cellar of their division.

The Texans are in a good bounce-back spot on the road against the Chicago Bears, the Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Colts will host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire