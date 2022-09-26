AFC South standings: Titans out of cellar after Week 3

The Tennessee Titans have climbed out of the AFC South cellar after earning their first win of the 2022 campaign over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, 24-22.

With the victory, the Titans jump the Houston Texans, who lost to the Chicago Bears, 23-20, in the standings, leaving Houston where we all expected them to be at the start of the season.

The other two AFC South squads had two of the more surprising wins of Week 3.

After showing no life in Week 2, the Indianapolis Colts were able to upset the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars not only upset the Los Angeles Chargers, they crushed them, 38-10.

Who are these Jaguars, huh?

Now, a look at the standings going into Week 4:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

2. Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)

3. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

4. Houston Texans (0-2-1)

We’ll have a major AFC South showdown in Week 4, as the Colts will host the Titans in Indianapolis for the first of two meetings in three weeks. The winner will secure second place and could have a share or better of first.

The Jags will have an incredibly difficult matchup on the road in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but if the Jags can win they will maintain their spot atop the division. The Texans will host the Chargers.

