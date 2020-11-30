AFC South standings: Titans back in 1st place after pummeling Colts

The Tennessee Titans (8-3) have regained the top spot in the AFC South after toppling the Indianapolis Colts (7-4), 45-26, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

And with that victory, the tiebreaker for the division is no longer head-to-head record, but rather divisional record, where the Titans currently own an advantage with a 3-1 mark, as opposed to the Colts’ 1-2 mark.

Elsewhere in the division, the Houston Texans (4-7) crushed the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, 41-25, while the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) lost their 10th straight game at the hands of the Cleveland Browns (8-3), 27-25.

Let’s take a look at how things shake out in the AFC South right now, while also seeing what’s ahead for the Titans, Colts, Jaguars and Texans.

1. Tennessee Titans (8-3)

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Titans will return home in Week 13 to take on the Browns, a team they embarrassed Week 1 of last season. Because the Titans own the tiebreaker over the Colts at the moment, they'll remain in first place no matter the result. Tennessee will meet a pair of AFC South foes over their last five games, with contests at the Jaguars in Week 14 and at the Texans in Week 17.

2. Indianapolis Colts (7-4)

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Colts will hit the road to take on the Texans in Week 13 for the first of two matchups between these squads in the span of three weeks. Houston has won three of its last four games and will be a tough out for Indianapolis. The Colts will close out the season with home game against the Jags.

3. Houston Texans (4-7)

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Too little too late, but the Texans are getting hot for the stretch run of the season after winning three of their last four games. Houston has a chance to play major spoilers over the last five weeks, with two matchups against the Colts in the next three weeks, and then a Week 17 showdown with the Titans. Up first is the Colts in Houston in Week 13.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10)

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering their 10th straight loss, the Jaguars made a change in the front office with the firing of general manager Dave Caldwell. However, head coach Doug Marrone has been told that he is safe for the rest of the season, although we'd have to assume a change will be made there eventually. The Jags do have a pair of divisional matchups left on their schedule with a home game versus the Titans in Week 14 and a road contest versus the Colts in Week 17. But first, Jacksonville travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 13.