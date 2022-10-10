AFC South standings: Titans alone in first place going into the bye

The Tennessee Titans notched their third straight win in Week 5 with a 21-17 victory over the Washington Commanders, which puts head coach Mike Vrabel’s team in sole possession of first place going into the bye week.

The Titans (3-2) entered the week tied for first place but surpassed the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in the standings after they were upset by the Houston Texans, 13-6.

Combined with an Indianapolis Colts’ (2-2-1) win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday, the Jags now fall back to third place, one spot ahead of the Texans, who remain in the cellar.

Here’s a look at the complete AFC South standings after five games:

Tennessee Titans (3-2) Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) Houston Texans (1-3-1)

As we already mentioned, the Titans will enjoy their bye this week, which will give some of their injured players extra time to get back ahead of a crucial Week 7 showdown with the Colts.

Before that matchup, the Colts will host the Jaguars in Week 6 in a big AFC South matchup. Should the Colts win, the winner of Tennessee and Indianapolis in Week 7 will determine who sits in first place.

Meanwhile, the Texans will have their bye in Week 6, also, before traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders the following week.

