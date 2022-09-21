AFC South standings update entering Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) are still winless after the first two weeks of the season and now will host one of the best teams in the NFL at Lucas Oil Stadium for their home opener in Week 3.

Even with the poor start to the season, the division is still up for grabs. Having tied and lost the first two divisional games, respectively, to begin the season is never ideal, but there is still time to turn the ship around.

Here’s a look at the updated AFC South standings entering Week 3:

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Week 2 Recap: The Jaguars came out firing at home against the Colts to extend their home winning streak against Indy to eight games. They sacked Matt Ryan five times while Trevor Lawrence completed 83.3% of his passes and connected with Christian Kirk for two touchdowns.

Coming Up: at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

Houston Texans (0-1-1)

Week 2 Recap: The Texans nearly came away with an upset win on the road against the Denver Broncos, but that’s tough to do when an offense doesn’t find the end zone. Still, the defensive side of the ball gave Russell Wilson fits all game, forcing a punt or a turnover on six of their 10 drives.

Coming Up: at Chicago Bears (1-1)

Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)

Week 2 Recap: It could not have gone worse for the Colts in Duval last week. The 24-0 blowout loss was arguably the worst of Frank Reich’s tenure and officially put him on the hot seat. The biggest question mark remains with the offensive line, which seems to be dealing with a lot of miscommunication to begin the season.

Coming Up: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

Tennessee Titans (0-2)

Week 2 Recap: The Titans got embarrassed on Monday Night Football, but at least it was against the best team in the NFL. Tennessee looks out of sorts on both sides of the ball. Derrick Henry gained just 25 yards on 13 carries while Ryan Tannehill completed 11-of-20 passes for 117 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 32.7 passer rating.

Coming Up: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-2)

