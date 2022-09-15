AFC South standings update entering Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) came out of Week 1 without a win but still find themselves at the top of the division going into the second week of the season.

Despite the matchup between the Colts and Houston Texans ending in a tie at NRG Stadium in Week 1, both teams have an advantage over the remaining two teams in the division as they lost their respective openers.

As we’ll do every week, here’s an update look at the AFC South standings entering Week 2:

Houston Texans (0-0-1)

Week 1 Recap: The Texans were pretty dominant in the trenches for the majority of the opener against the Colts. They couldn’t get much going on the ground but made up for it by taking advantage of their opportunities when they came. Tight end O.J. Howard made an impression on his new team by catching two touchdown passes.

Coming Up: at Denver Broncos (0-1)

Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1)

Week 1 Recap: For the first 45 minutes of the game, the Colts looked lost. They were making crucial mistakes that wound up costing them a win. The silver lining is the fact that they still led the league in total yards on offense, which should be an indicator that the issues come with finishing drives.

Coming Up: at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Week 1 result: Loss, 21-20 to New York Giants

Week 1 Recap: Unlike the Colts, the Titans were not able to avoid the upset. A late-game comeback by the Giants sealed the deal in Week 1. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was fine, running back Derrick Henry was held in check to the tune of just 82 rushing yards.

Coming Up: at Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

Week 1 Result: Loss, 28-22 to Washington Commanders

Week 1 Recap: The Jaguars couldn’t find the same success against quarterback Carson Wentz as they did to end the 2021 season. Though they grabbed two interceptions, Wentz still finished with 313 passing yards and four touchdowns. However, Trevor Lawrence looked far more competent in this game than he did throughout his entire rookie season.

Coming Up: vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1)

