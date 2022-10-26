AFC South standings update entering Week 8

Roughly halfway through the 2022 season, there is a clear leader in the AFC South race, and there’s a chance it stays that way for the remainder of the campaign.

As the Indianapolis Colts make a switch at quarterback, going from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, their chances of making the playoffs have plummeted after their Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s a look at the AFC South standings entering Week 8:

Tennessee Titans (4-2)

Division record: 2-0

Conference record: 3-1

Week 7 result: Win (19-10 vs. Colts)

Week 7 recap: The Titans rode their defense to a season sweep of the Colts. A pick-six from safety Andrew Adams was the deciding score while Derrick Henry muscled his way to 128 rushing yards.

Week 8: at Houston Texans (1-4-1)

Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1)

Division record: 1-3-1

Conference record: 3-3-1

Week 7 result: Loss, (19-10 at Titans)

Week 7 recap: This turned out to be the turning point in the Colts’ season. Matt Ryan’s two interceptions were the final straw leading to Indy’s brass giving the keys to Sam Ehlinger. It’s unlikely the Colts make the playoffs now as they look to see what they have in the young quarterback.

Week 8: vs Washington Commanders (3-4)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

Division record: 1-2

Conference record: 2-2

Week 7 result: Loss (23-17 vs Giants)

Week 7 recap: The Jaguars were mere inches away from winning the game on the final play, but Christian Kirk was stopped short of the goal line by the Giants’ secondary. Trevor Lawrence didn’t throw a touchdown pass but ran one in for his third such score over the last two weeks.

Week 8: vs. Denver Broncos (2-5)

Houston Texans (1-4-1)

Division record: 1-0-1

Conference record: 1-3-1

Week 7 result: Loss (38-20 at Raiders)

Week 7 recap: While Davis Mills threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns, and Dameon Pierce totaled 117 yards, the Texans defense had no answer for Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans (4-2)

