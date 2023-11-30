AFC South standings update entering Week 13

Roughly a month and a half stands between the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. The race within the AFC South is only beginning to heat up with six games remaining.

In Week 12, three of the teams in the division came away with a win with the lone loss coming due to a matchup between division-mates. The division now boasts three teams with winning records, something only two other conferences can say.

Here’s a look around the AFC South at the division standings entering Week 13:

Division record: 4-1

Conference record: 6-2

Point Differential: +29

Week 12 result: Win (24-21 vs. Texans)

Week 12 recap: Since losing to Houston earlier in the season, the Jaguars have won their last three divisional matchups. Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards, one touchdown and an interception while adding another touchdown on the ground. Calvin Ridley led the way with a 5-89-1 line, and the Jaguars look poised to secure a top-four seed in the AFC playoff race, barring a collapse. Next is a matchup on Monday Night Football.

Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Division record: 2-2

Conference record: 4-3

Point Differential: +1

Week 12 result: Win (27-20 vs. Bucs)

Week 12 recap: Riding a three-game winning streak, the Colts took care of business at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thanks to a strong effort from Jonathan Taylor (15-91-2) and some timely turnovers, the Colts moved up into second place. Taylor will be out for a few weeks due to thumb surgery, but Indy has a viable backup in Zack Moss. Next comes a chance to sweep a division foe for the first time since 2018.

Week 13: at Tennessee Titans (4-7)

Division record: 1-2

Conference record: 3-3

Point Differential: +27

Week 12 result: Loss (24-21 at Jaguars)

Week 12 recap: Houston wasn’t able to pull off the season sweep over the Jaguars, but C.J. Stroud continues to impress. He threw for 304 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 116.0 passer rating. Then, he added 6-47-1 on the ground. Meanwhile, Nico Collins (7-104-1) and Tank Dell (5-50-1) continue to be the backbone of the passing game. Next comes a matchup against the AFC’s hottest team riding a five-game winning streak.

Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos (6-5)

Tennessee Titans (4-7)

Division record: 0-2

Conference record: 2-5

Point Differential: -39

Week 12 result: Win (17-10 vs Panthers)

Week 12 recap: The Titans finally snapped out of their trance, ending a three-game losing streak with a win over Carolina. They remembered they had Derrick Henry, who took 18 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. The passing offense still leaves much to be desired, but the defense did its job containing the lowly Panthers offense. Now comes a chance to Tennessee to play spoiler against a team they lost to on the road in Week 5.

Week 13: vs. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

