AFC South standings update entering Week 6

Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the race in the AFC South is still neck and neck.

Despite the slow starts for the majority of the division, the difference between the first place team and the last place team is just 1.5 games in the standings.

The entire division as a whole was 3-1 during the Week 5 games, but it would have been impossible to go undefeated because there was an interdivisional matchup.

Here’s how the AFC South standings look entering Week 6:

Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 result: Win (21-17 vs. Commanders)

Week 5 recap: The Titans pulled out a win on the road against Carson Wentz and the Commanders thanks to a game-sealing interception from linebacker David Long. Running back Derrick Henry found the end zone twice and now has at least one touchdown in three consecutive games. The Titans have won three consecutive games.

Week 6: BYE

Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 result: Win (12-9 vs Broncos)

Week 5 recap: The Colts endured the epitome of an ugly win. The offensive line allowed six sacks while Matt Ryan threw two interceptions. But the defense held strong led by Stephon Gilmore and DeForest Buckner as the Colts moved to 2-0 against the AFC West this season. They are still searching for their first divisional win.

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 result: Loss (13-6 vs Texans)

Week 5 recap: The Jaguars fell two spots from first place thanks to their loss against the Texans. Trevor Lawrence struggled to the tune of completing 25-of-47 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. They scored six points despite out-producing the Texans in nearly every category.

Week 6: at Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1)

Houston Texans (1-3-1)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 result: Win (13-6 vs Jaguars)

Week 5 recap: Davis Mills certainly is not the answer at quarterback, but Dameon Pierce is running extremely hard. He totaled 113 yards and a touchdown while Derek Stingley Jr. recorded his first-career interception. The Texans grabbed their first win of the campaign.

Week 6: BYE

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire