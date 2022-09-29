AFC South standings update entering Week 4

We’re almost a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, and the AFC South is shaping up to be a dog fight for the majority of the campaign.

Three teams in the division found their way into the win column during the Week 3 games, two of which came against opponents in the AFC West. The Houston Texans, meanwhile, are falling behind quickly as the only winless team.

Here’s a look at the updated division standings entering Week 4:

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 recap: The Jaguars went on the road and stunned the Los Angeles Chargers in a dominating 38-10 win. James Robinson took 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown while Trevor Lawrence completed 28-of-39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Coming Up: at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 3 recap: The Colts finally got on the board with an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The defense limited Patrick Mahomes while getting pressure from their front four all day long. Matt Ryan found rookie tight end Jelani Woods for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score.

Coming Up: vs. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

Tennessee Titans (1-2)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 recap: The Titans also got on the board in the win column with a narrow 24-22 win at home. Derrick Henry finally popped off to the tune of 143 total yards and a touchdown while safety Kevin Byard came away with an interception.

Coming Up: at Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)

Houston Texans (0-2-1)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 recap: The Texans went on the road to visit the Chicago Bears but couldn’t come away with the road victory. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce took 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown while the defense racked up five sacks.

Coming Up: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire