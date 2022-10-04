AFC South standings update entering Week 5

With the first month of the season quickly coming to a close, the AFC South race is heating up. Entering Week 5, there was a shake-up in the standings as the top of the division becomes crowded.

Only one team in the division came out victorious during the Week 4 slate and it happened against another team in the AFC South. There’s a two-way tie at the top followed by two other teams heading in the wrong direction.

Here are the updated AFC South standings entering Week 5:

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 recap: The Jaguars remain at the top but lost 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Trevor Lawrence had five total turnovers, including four fumbles lost while the Jaguars defense couldn’t contain Miles Sanders.

Coming Up: vs. Houston Texans (0-2-1)

Tennessee Titans (2-2)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 4 recap: The Titans are heating up. They’ve won their last two games and were dominating the Colts for the first half. They took their foot off the gas a bit but came out with their first divisional win of the season. They are behind the Jaguars because of their inferior conference record.

Coming Up: at Washington Commanders (1-3)

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 recap: The Colts dug themselves too big of a hole, losing to the Titans, 24-17, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The issues with the offensive line and run game continue to doom the offense, and Matt Ryan has five interceptions and nine fumbles (three lost) through four games.

Coming Up: at Denver Broncos (2-2)

Houston Texans (0-2-1)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 recap: The Texans almost pulled off the comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers but are still headed toward the No. 1 overall pick. At least Dameon Pierce is fun to watch.

Coming Up: at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire