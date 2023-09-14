AFC South standings update entering Week 2

As the Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the AFC South continue to move into the young season, the standings will begin to take place.

In Week 1, only one team from the division came away with a win while three of the teams played road games to open the 2023 campaign. Two rookies made their debuts, and we got a glimpse of what is to come in the AFC South over the next six months.

Here’s a look around the AFC South at the division standings entering Week 2:

Division record: 1-0

Conference record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Win (31-21 at Colts)

Week 1 recap: Despite two turnovers, the Jaguars had an impressive showing as the reigning division champions. Trevor Lawrence completed 24-of-32 passes for 241 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 21 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley posted a stellar line of 8-101-1, and Travis Etienne had 104 total yards and a touchdown.

Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

Division record: 0-0

Conference record: 0-0

Week 1 result: Loss (16-15 at Saints)

Week 1 recap: Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions while Derrick Henry registered 119 total yards. Tennessee’s secondary remains an issue, allowing big plays to the Saints’ wide receiver room in the loss.

Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

Division record: 0-0

Conference record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Loss (25-9 at Ravens)

Week 1 recap: The stat book may not show it, but rookie C.J. Stroud had a promising debut, making several impressive throws. The defense forced two turnovers against Lamar Jackson but allowed three rushing touchdowns to the Ravens offense

Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Division record: 0-1

Conference record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Loss (31-21 vs. Jaguars)

Week 1 recap: The Colts hung tough for the majority of the game, and there was a solid effort from rookie Anthony Richardson, but too many mistakes late led to another season-opening loss.

Week 2: at Houston Texans (0-1)

