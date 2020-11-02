AFC South standings: Colts pull even with Titans after Week 8

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) suffered a 31-20 upset loss at the hands of Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, which has allowed the Indianapolis Colts (5-2) to pull even with the Titans record-wise atop the AFC South.

The Colts took care of business on Sunday coming off a bye, as they trounced the Detroit Lions, 41-21, for their second straight victory and fifth in the last six games.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars were on a bye in Week 8 and remain the bottom two teams in the division.

While the Titans and Colts share the same record, Tennessee still has a grip on first place thanks to the divisional record tie-breaker. The Titans have played and won two divisional games this season, as compared to the Colts having played and lost one divisional game.

Let’s take a look at where every team in the AFC South stands after eight weeks, and what’s ahead for each of them.