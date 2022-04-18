AFC South Roundup: 6 stories from its division opponents that Jaguars fans should know

It’s been a busy week in the AFC South and across the NFL. Voluntary offseason workouts began this week, and the 2022 NFL Draft is now less than two weeks away.

The Jaguars’ starting left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender, and the team hosted a ton of players in this year’s draft for visits. Looking at some of the most notable news from around the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the Tennessee Titans revealed a conceptual design for a new stadium.

Here are six stories from around the AFC South that Jaguars fans should know:

Indianapolis Colts sign Gilmore

Sep 16, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) loses the ball after being hit by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts added a massive upgrade to their cornerback room with the addition of Gilmore. He is a former Defensive Player of the Year. He makes Indianapolis’ defense in 2022 a lot more formidable.

READ MORE HERE.

Colts brought in safety Darian Thompson for free-agent visit

Nov 10, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Darian Thompson (23) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts may not be done upgrading their secondary. Indianapolis reportedly hosted Thompson, the former Dallas Cowboys safety. He has struggled with injuries during his career but would be a nice depth piece.

READ MORE HERE.

Titans reveal conceptual design for new enclosed stadium

Nov 11, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; General view of Nissan Stadium during the Tennessee Titans game against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Enclosed stadiums are the new wave in the NFL. The Titans provided Tennessee Governor Bill Lee with an artist’s rendering of what the new stadium would look like. It would be built in the parking lot next to Tennessee’s current home Nissan Stadium.

Story continues

READ MORE HERE.

Titans provide update on CB Caleb Farley's rehab from ACL injury

Nov 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) returns an interception against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Farley was the Titans’ first-round pick in 2021. He only played in three games before going down with an ACL injury. The franchise provided an update on his rehab this past week.

READ MORE HERE.

Texans deciding whether Tytus Howard is a guard or a tackle

Jan 26, 2019; Mobile, AL, United States; South offensive tackle Tytus Howard of Alabama State (58) blocks against North defensive end L.J. Collier of TCU (91) in the first quarter of the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans still haven’t solidified their offensive line for 2022. The Texans are still deciding whether Howard fits better as a guard or a tackle.

READ MORE HERE.

Texans' QB Davis Mills riding fine line between 'confidence and cockiness'

Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks for an open receiver during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mills and the Texans approach a critical juncture in 2022. The former third-round pick played well as a rookie, but Houston will want to see if Mills can assert himself as the face of the franchise moving forward. It seems like he has a good mindset heading into next season.

READ MORE HERE.

1

1