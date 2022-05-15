AFC South round-up: Jags getting sued, Colts rookie has rough debut

Our latest trip around the AFC South to keep an eye on the Tennessee Titans’ division rivals — the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars — comes on the heels of the release of the 2022 NFL schedule.

The Colts’ top pick had a rough first day of rookie minicamp, so the Titans weren’t alone in having a rookie receiver struggle on Day 1.

In Jacksonville, there’s more bad news for the Jags, who are currently being sued by their former kicker — and yes, Urban Meyer is involved.

In Houston, the Texans added a pair of veteran edge rushers to help bolster their defense ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Check out those stories and more in this week’s trip around the AFC South.

Colts' 2022 schedule

Just like the Titans, the Colts get four prime-time games in 2022. Colts Wire’s Kevin Hickey predicts Indy will go 10-7 and win the division, and he has the Colts beating the Titans in Week 4, but losing to Tennessee in Week 7.

Texans' 2022 schedule

Houston gets just one prime-time game in 2022, tied for the fewest in the AFC South.

Jaguars' 2022 schedule

The Jags have one international game and one prime-time game, the latter of which is tied for the fewest in the AFC South.

Colts' Alec Pierce returns for Day 2 of rookie minicamp

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks wasn’t the only one who had a rough first day of rookie minicamp, as Colts wide receiver and second-round pick, Alec Pierce, was also forced to exit early on Day 1 with what appeared to have been a hydration issue. Pierce was, however, back out there for Day 2.

Colts sign 22 undrafted rookie free agents

We thought the Titans had a lot of undrafted free agent signings (17), but the Colts had even more; five more, in fact. The most notable among them was Notre Dame quarterback, Jack Coan.

Former Jags PK Josh Lambo sues team after Urban Meyer incidents

Even as more and more time passes between Urban Meyer’s disastrous tenure in Jacksonville and present day, the negative stories just keep coming.

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the Jags, claiming the team had a “hostile work environment” because of — guess who — Meyer.

Lambo claims in the lawsuit that Meyer kicked and verbally abused him, and the negative situation overall impacted his performance. Lambo is seeking his $3.5 million 2021 salary, plus damages for emotional distress.

Doug Pederson discusses restoring trust with players

From the disaster that was Meyer to the new Jacksonville head coach.

Doug Pederson has a tall order in trying to turn things around in Jacksonville, but the first step is gaining the trust of his players, which Meyer was clearly horrible at. Pederson recently spoke about the topic.

Texans sign pair of veteran edge defenders

The Texans made a pair of additions to their defense this past week, signing former Buffalo Bills edge rushers Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. Things figure to be tough for the Texans’ defense in 2022, but Hughes and Addison will help.

Toughest 5-game stretch the Houston Texans will face in 2022

Mark Lane of Texans Wire says Houston’s five-game stretch to close out the season is the team’s toughest of the 2022 campaign. The Titans are part of it as Houston’s Week 16 opponent.

