AFC South quarterbacks ranked league’s seventh-best by NFL.com

C.J. Stroud took the NFL by storm last season while helping the Houston Texans clinch their first division title in four years.

Yes, Stroud showed he was a legit star in the making, but the Texans took on average quarterback play at best in the division. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence struggled to build off his promising 2022 campaign. Both Tennessee and Indianapolis played multiple quarterbacks, including a pair of rookies who hope to be the answer at the game’s most crucial position.

Overall, where does the AFC South rank based on its gunslingers? NFL.com recently ranked all eight divisions around the league on the strength of their starting quarterbacks.

Stroud was the selling point of keeping the division out of the cellar and in seventh place. Yes, there’s room for growth and a rise in status should Anthony Richardson and Will Levis meet the standard in 2024, but given the lack of reps, it’s hard to place the AFC South any higher as of this moment.

“Stroud was a marvel as a rookie and appears to have a better offensive cast in Year 2. All indications are that he’s a star in the making. The schedule is tougher, but his surrounding talent appears better. At the moment, the arrow’s pointing firmly upward. But Lawrence serves as a reminder that not all progress is linear. Jacksonville’s QB took a big step forward in Year 2 under Doug Pederson but regressed last season, especially as injuries mounted. Clearly the Jaguars believe in Lawrence as the future, given the contract they just gave him, and there’s ample evidence he’s due for a bounceback. Stroud’s Year 2 journey could face a few more speed bumps against a tougher slate. – NFL.com ‘s Eric Edholm.

Stroud, who became the fifth rookie in league history to throw for 4,000 yards in their first season, must build off his dominant first season. Yes, he’ll have another offseason under his belt, but teams also have ample film of live reps to dissect his strengths and weaknesses.

The good news? Houston is loaded offensively with a promising supporting cast. The Texans expect promising results from breakout star Nico Collins and rookie sensation Tank Dell in Year 2 of Bobby Slowik’s offense. Tight end Dalton Schultz is back on a three-year deal as Stroud’s security blanket.

Diggs, who leads the NFL in receptions (445) since 2020, has six straight 1,000-yard seasons during his time with the Vikings and Bills.

Lawrence, who signed a five-year extension worth $275 million earlier this month, is banking on a healthy offensive line to keep him upright. Jacksonville also upgraded its weaponry with the additions of Devin Duvernay and Gabe Davis in free agency, but LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. in the draft.

NFL.com believes there’s potential for both Levis and Richardson, but consistency is vital. Richardson, who impressed in Week 2’s win over Houston, played in just four games before being shut down for the remainder of the year with a shoulder injury.

“Richardson also had some leg injuries in college. He’s a physical marvel and looked extremely dangerous in doses last year, but we just need to see a full season out of him to make a proper judgment.” – NFL.com

Levis, the Titans’ second-round pick out of Kentucky, looked impressive with four touchdowns in his debut but quickly cooled off to close out the regular season. Tennessee was one of the biggest spenders this offseason while building around the former Wildcat, signing receiver Calvin Ridley, and offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry while drafting Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham.

“The Titans made major OL and WR upgrades this offseason, and Levis now has two stud receivers as targets. Can he stay healthy and thrive in this new offense under Brian Callahan? Sure. But we’re going to slow play his projection until we see more.” – NFL.com

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire