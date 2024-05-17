AFC South Offseason Grades: How do the Colts stack up?

With now both free agency and the NFL draft behind us, and offseason rosters pretty well set at this point, Pro Football Focus handed out cumulative offseason grades for each team. The Colts received a B+, but how does that stack up against the rest of the AFC South?

For the Colts, the emphasis this offseason was on retaining their own players. In fact, from 2023 to this point in the 2024 offseason, the Colts have had the third-lowest amount of roster turnover in the NFL.

The only significant offseason additions made by the Colts through free agency were quarterback Joe Flacco and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. However, that doesn’t mean that GM Chris Ballard didn’t spend money.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Colts spent more than $200 million in contracts this offseason–it’s just that almost all of it went to players who were on the team last season.

Ballard’s offseason spending included re-signing Grover Stewart, Julian Blackmon, and Kenny Moore, among several others, along with extending DeForest Buckner, Michael Pittman, and Zaire Franklin.

“I mean we signed a bunch of good players, they just happened to be our own,” Ballard said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I think sometimes we forget that. I mean Grover Stewart’s a really good football player. Kenny Moore II is a really good football player. Michael Pittman is a really good (player). I mean these are really good players. Julian Blackmon is a really good player.

“Look, I’m always going to lean our way, especially when they’re good players. I mean we dabbled with some guys, and we just didn’t get them. I mean that happens.”

In the draft, the Colts would tackle two of their biggest needs right away, selecting defensive end Laiatu Laut and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with their first two selections–bolstering a pass rush unit that needs more consistency along with adding a dynamic presence on offense.

Ballard then bolstered the offensive line depth in Rounds 3 and 4, selecting Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini. While putting playmakers around Anthony Richardson is certainly important, as Ballard mentioned prior to the draft, Step 1 is protecting him.

If there’s one need that we can point to as not being addressed enough, it’s the secondary. Re-signing Moore and Blackmon provides needed stability on the back-end, however, the two starting boundary cornerback spots and the free safety role are ‘wide-open,’ as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said after the draft.

Internally, the Colts sound bullish on their young secondary, with Ballard pointing to the experience gained last season, along with the return of Dallis Flowers being catalysts behind what should be improved play in 2024.

“I think getting Dallis Flowers back will help,” said Ballard. “I think, looking back on it, when I made that statement, the injury part of it played into it, and then we gave him a bunch of rookies. Well now, they’re no longer rookies anymore. Jaylon Jones is no longer a rookie. JuJu (Brents) is no longer a rookie. Dallis Flowers we’re hoping to get back healthy.”

Despite there being few outside additions made to the Colts’ roster, their offseason was productive, and PFF agrees with that. But how do the Colts’ offseason moves compare to the rest of the division?

Along with the Colts, PFF would also give the Texans a B+ for their offseason. Although Houston lost Jonathan Greenard, the added Danielle Hunter. PFF also adds that they like the additions of Azeez Al-Shaair and Joe Mixon while calling the Texans’ draft “solid.”

The Jaguars were given a C+ for their efforts. PFF notes that some splashes were made, which include adding Gabe Davis and Arik Armstead, but then adds, “just how impactful will they be?”

Lastly, the Titans were handed a B. The Titans moved on from Mike Vrabel this offseason, but PFF did like Brian Callahan as his replacement. Some “big splashes” were made in free agency, signing Calvin Ridley and trading for L’Jarius Sneed. PFF adds that the Titans “emphasized the trenches” in the draft.

For PFF’s full breakdown of the Texans, Titans, and Jaguars offseasons, click here.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire